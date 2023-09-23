Why subscribe?

Over the last four years, our healthcare system and the pharma industry have been weaponized against us, the people. Our rights, the rule of law, science, and medical ethics have all been violated.

The greatest medical atrocities in history have been committed; with tens of millions of people killed and hundreds of millions injured.

My mission is to stop COVID-19 crimes, bring the perpetrators to justice, and advance the treatment of the injured, providing education to recover their health, fertility, and longevity.

I’m also dedicated to the advancement of legitimate health science, particularly in the broader spectrum of immune system health, cancer resolution, Type 2 Diabetes, atherosclerosis, and metabolic syndrome.

Please subscribe to help me fight this war.

Sincerely,

Dr Mark Trozzi MD

DrTrozzi.org