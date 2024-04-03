Subscribe
Sign in
Home
About
New
Top
Discussion
Self Assembling Nanotechnology and “Rubber Clots” Explained by Dr Ana Mihalcea MD PhD
What is it? In whom is it growing? How can we eliminate it?
15 hrs ago
108
Share this post
Self Assembling Nanotechnology and “Rubber Clots” Explained by Dr Ana Mihalcea MD PhD
drtrozzi.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
60
March 2024
Wins of the Week Ep14 with Ted Kuntz
Louisiana bans WHO, UN, and WEF mandates, Mexico bans glyphosate and GMO corn, Elon Musk helps Ontario fight medical tyranny, and more!
Mar 31
50
Share this post
Wins of the Week Ep14 with Ted Kuntz
drtrozzi.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
23
Shabnam Palesa Mohamed Pt 2 | Escaping the Matrix
Assessing the current threats of the UN and WHO. “Don’t Panic; organize.”
Mar 30
36
Share this post
Shabnam Palesa Mohamed Pt 2 | Escaping the Matrix
drtrozzi.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
7
Why do some stand and fight, when so many submit?
Michelle Leduc Catlin’s investigation of this question in the case of one Canadian ER doctor, yours truly, who chose to fight.
Mar 27
74
Share this post
Why do some stand and fight, when so many submit?
drtrozzi.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
34
Wins of the Week Ep13 with Ted Kuntz
Saving women’s sports; defending children and their parent’s rights; ridiculous redacted government documents and Canada’s Information Commissioner’s…
Mar 24
47
Share this post
Wins of the Week Ep13 with Ted Kuntz
drtrozzi.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
17
Shabnam Palesa Mohamed | Uniting to build a free and fair society
A full spectrum assessment of our global situation with award winning activist, lawyer, and journalist: Shabnam Palesa Mohamed.
Mar 22
47
Share this post
Shabnam Palesa Mohamed | Uniting to build a free and fair society
drtrozzi.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
24
Wins of the Week EP12 with Ted Kuntz
Saving cash, killing CBDC’s, freeing peaceful protestors, professional athletes standing with honest doctors, parents and Canadians waking up on mass…
Mar 17
66
Share this post
Wins of the Week EP12 with Ted Kuntz
drtrozzi.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
12
Dr Tess Lawrie “The Conscience of Medicine”
Conversation with World Council For Health founder, human rights and health champion, trusted friend and ally Dr Tess Lawrie.
Mar 15
60
Share this post
Dr Tess Lawrie “The Conscience of Medicine”
drtrozzi.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
22
Ontario’s CPSO Warfare
Raising Awareness: Dr Mark Trozzi & Michael Alexander with Wayne Peters on What’s Up Canada
Mar 13
58
Share this post
Ontario’s CPSO Warfare
drtrozzi.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
25
Wins of the Week EP11 with Ted Kuntz
Judges making sane decisions, nurses reinstated, covid truth dominating, students winning lawsuits, drug companies facing justice, Fauci’s forked…
Mar 10
72
Share this post
Wins of the Week EP11 with Ted Kuntz
drtrozzi.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
28
Stand with Adam Skelly
Ontario Reopening Act - Lockdowns- Shutting down small business
Mar 9
78
Share this post
Stand with Adam Skelly
drtrozzi.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
22
Fighting for Justice in Healthcare
Dr Trozzi in conversation with Tammy Peterson
Mar 5
45
Share this post
Fighting for Justice in Healthcare
drtrozzi.substack.com
Copy link
Facebook
Email
Note
Other
17
© 2024 Dr Mark Trozzi
Privacy
∙
Terms
∙
Collection notice
Start Writing
Get the app
Substack
is the home for great writing
This site requires JavaScript to run correctly. Please
turn on JavaScript
or unblock scripts