Self Assembling Nanotechnology and “Rubber Clots” Explained by Dr Ana Mihalcea MD PhD
What is it? In whom is it growing? How can we eliminate it?
60

March 2024

Wins of the Week Ep14 with Ted Kuntz
Louisiana bans WHO, UN, and WEF mandates, Mexico bans glyphosate and GMO corn, Elon Musk helps Ontario fight medical tyranny, and more!
23
Shabnam Palesa Mohamed Pt 2 | Escaping the Matrix
Assessing the current threats of the UN and WHO. “Don’t Panic; organize.”
7
Why do some stand and fight, when so many submit?
Michelle Leduc Catlin’s investigation of this question in the case of one Canadian ER doctor, yours truly, who chose to fight.
34
Wins of the Week Ep13 with Ted Kuntz
Saving women’s sports; defending children and their parent’s rights; ridiculous redacted government documents and Canada’s Information Commissioner’s…
17
Shabnam Palesa Mohamed | Uniting to build a free and fair society
A full spectrum assessment of our global situation with award winning activist, lawyer, and journalist: Shabnam Palesa Mohamed.
24
Wins of the Week EP12 with Ted Kuntz
Saving cash, killing CBDC’s, freeing peaceful protestors, professional athletes standing with honest doctors, parents and Canadians waking up on mass…
12
Dr Tess Lawrie “The Conscience of Medicine”
Conversation with World Council For Health founder, human rights and health champion, trusted friend and ally Dr Tess Lawrie.
22
Ontario’s CPSO Warfare
Raising Awareness: Dr Mark Trozzi & Michael Alexander with Wayne Peters on What’s Up Canada
25
Wins of the Week EP11 with Ted Kuntz
Judges making sane decisions, nurses reinstated, covid truth dominating, students winning lawsuits, drug companies facing justice, Fauci’s forked…
28
Stand with Adam Skelly
Ontario Reopening Act - Lockdowns- Shutting down small business
22
Fighting for Justice in Healthcare
Dr Trozzi in conversation with Tammy Peterson
17
