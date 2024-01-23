Please subscribe to support our mission. We operate on a tight budget and would not be able to continue without our audience´s support. Please also take advantage of our extensive free library of information that can save you and your family’s lives. If you would like to make a donation towards our cause, please click here.

Transcript

This study, titled “Autopsy findings in cases of fatal COVID-19 vaccine-induced myocarditis” is a seminal paper just published on January 14th 2024 in the European Society of Cardiology’s Heart Failure journal.

The study’s authors reviewed autopsy reports on 28 autopsied cases of persons’ who suffered myocarditis and death, and in which COVID-19 “vaccination” induced myocarditis as a possible cause of death, had been reported .

The average or “mean” age of death among these covid-19 “vaccinated” individuals was just 44.4 years old.

The deaths occurred an average of 6 days and a median of 3 days following Covid-19 genetic “vaccine” injections.

In 26 of the cases, only cardiovascular pathology was identified. In the other 2, myocarditis was identified in the context of multi-system inflammation.

The cause of death in each case was assessed by three independent physicians who all possessed cardiac pathology experience and expertise.

Covid-19 genetic “vaccine” injections were confirmed as the most likely cause of myocarditis and death in 100% of these autopsies.

This indicates a high likelihood of a causal link between COVID-19 vaccines and death from myocarditis.

Thank you to the authors Dr Peter McCullough, Dr Roger Hodkinson, Dr William Makis, and Dr Nicolas Hulscher.

To read the study, click here.