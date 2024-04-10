Following the recent discussion I enjoyed with Dr Morris, Dr Frith, and Glenn Blakeney on Bermuda Magic 102.7 FM; Glenn Blakeney asked me about this video from Dr Jeremy Faust with Dr Paul Offit.
Here is my reply to Glenn and our friends in Bermuda, commenting on this video:
Dear Glenn,
I am impressed with this level of medical prostitution. I think that this chap has made a fortune in the vaccine industry and as a PR face for the covid agenda and Big Pharma.
The many great doctors, nurses, and scientists of the past four years that I know have a few things in common: they recognized that the wheels came off public health, and that the covid agenda and the injections looked bad from the start. They have worked harder than ever in their lives, alerting people and fighting for the truth and people’s health and rights. They have suffered great losses for doing so. This guy is the opposite.
I will share some brief counters on the science, and I have extensive libraries to offer for deeper dives.
May I briefly set the science aside and comment that I find it laughable that Offit accuses RFK Jr, who has a long history with the democratic party, of being a “far right winger”. RFK shares well researched opinions, and has worked very hard for at least four decades to protect the planet and our children.
Also I find it an inversion of reality that Offit heralds Dr Ala Stanford as a hero, for injecting black people with a genetic toxin that among other things increases there risk of covid disease. She professed that these dangerous genetic injections were “safe and effective vaccines”, and she harped innocent people until they took them. It would have been much better for her to recognize the significance of chronic vitamin D deficiency among black, Hispanic and other dark skinned people, due to higher levels of UV blocking melanin in their skin. High levels of melanin has advantages and disadvantages. While more resistant to solar radiation, it is harder to make vitamin D. This is why, with very affordable and safe vitamin D supplementation, covid infection rates and deaths of people with dark skin plummet, as do many other infections, cancers and chronic conditions.
The coerced injections on the other hand, worsen covid infections, and have dwarfed all records of deaths and injuries caused by any medical intervention in history.
In my opinion Drs Faust and Offit are serving Big Pharma, and are completely compromised scientifically and ethically.
Here are a few brief items that may be worth investigating:
What about actual vaccines - the kind before the genetic injections?
As for the relationship of these covid genetic experimental “vaccine” injections, with covid infections rates and severity:
How the Covid “Vaccines” Cripple the Immune System | Part 3 of 5
As to how these injections drive the evolution of variants of the virus
Here is a great expert on the last subject:
As to the deception, predictable danger, and early red alerts that these injections were very bad, I published this in 2021
Pfizer’s own documents, as fraudulent as they were, contained red flags so strong that these misrepresented genetic injections should have never been injected into a single person.
Thanks for sharing the video Glenn. I hope you find the above comments both informative and entertaining.
Blessings,
Mark Trozzi MD
Thank you, Dr. Trozzi. How does that piece of Luciferian garbage that calls himself a "Pediatrician" sleep at night!
I have a sensible and honest revision for this "banner" that we always see on this type of video: "Covid-19 vaccine . Get the latest information from Health Canada." to this: "The Covid-19 fraud . Get the latest mis/disinformation from 'we couldn't care less about your health' Canada".
Just a thought...Isn't referring to a person as African-American somewhat racist and discriminatory? What about Canadian-American, Chinese-American, European-American, Japanese-American, Mexican-American, Ukrainian-American...
As far as the "pandemic" goes, including "future pandemics", "the next pandemic", etc.; it's all a pack of lies. Anyone with two brain cells to rub together understands that there never was a covid "pandemic"! The streets were not littered with dead bodies and many good doctors have even reported that their "covid ward" beds were empty! These idiots never tell the masses that the coronavirus is a family of COLD viruses. There has never been a "cure" for the common cold! "Covid" is the biggest HOAX ever perpetrated on humanity! I still don't believe that anyone has died from what they're calling "covid". Remember when the media told us that the flu and colds essentially disappeared for 2 years "because the covid 'vaccine' was so effective"? Some people die with the cold and flu - especially if they're already sick with comorbidities.
It's well documented that hospitals were paid huge sums of money to label all admissions and all illness as "covid"! How many of you are old enough to remember Orson Wells "War of the Worlds" radio broadcast? That HOAX had the masses scared to death! Compared to what has transpired within the past four years; that was nothing!
"It is much easier to fool a person, than it is to convince them that they've been fooled".
I urge everyone not to become complacent. This battle is just beginning! Be ready for anything!
A growing number of my family members and friends, including children, are sick and/or dying since they were good citizens and trusted the “safe and effective” evil mantra. My courageous life-loving sister with stage 4 cancer had beat the survival odds before covid jabs were forced on the vulnerable masses, and now with at least 7 of these toxic injections she is facing a sudden resurgence and multiple impacts of cancer. It is absolutely devastating and heartbreaking. 💔 Many more people in my life — young and old, are already dead and gone since the jabs rollout. I don’t believe all medical professionals who didn’t take a stand prostituted themselves, but I DO think that being gagged and jabbed, they went silent, and that for many of them, fear continues to keep them silent. If they all took a stand in a massive walkout thousands of patients would suffer, especially those awaiting surgery. At the same time, if they found courage to engage in a massive walkout it would collapse the corrupt colleges of physicians and surgeons, and shake our governments down, and help bring about a clean slate for healthcare and freedom from tyranny. God give our medical professionals great, great wisdom in these truly terrible times, and thank you, Dr. Trozzi, for being a hero and forerunner, risking all for TRUTH. God’s keeping.