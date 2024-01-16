Bioweapon Update from Dr Trozzi and Iron Will
An information-dense discussion of new discoveries, theories, and solutions.
I hope you enjoy my latest interview on the Iron Will Report. Wasting no time, we discussed DNA contamination, additional genetic sequences, SV40 promoter sequence, permanent genetic modification, ribosome frame shifting creating a random array of proteins and peptides, the mystery protein sequence, possible inheritance of the unwanted gene modification by victims’ children, mitochondrial health and DNA impacts, reverse transcription, treatment for spike protein toxicity, theories of hippocampal damage from the combination of spike proteins and mental abuse that may explain personality changes, the covid war from the archcriminals’ perspective, and initial theories for reversing the genetic invasion.
Thank you to Will Dove and Strong and Free Canada for sharing this exclusive Iron Will Report content with us today. Please visit them today and consider joining their membership with a free 15 day trial, to support real grassroots Canadian journalism.
Looking forward to a series, or at least a dedicated video or substack, to "Shedding" and if there's danger there as well.
*Tips hat
Much Love
Dr Trozzi, are you familiar with the stem cell research and warnings by Dr Theresa Deisher? Several years ago, she recognized an increase in cancer rates, especially in children, coinciding with the growing vaccine schedule. She explains that the DNA contaminants in standard vaccines, particularly from aborted human fetuses, can be taken up by our stem cells and thus create mutations. Of course, infants and children have an abundance of stem cells and thus are at much higher risk. It's still possible to find on the internet some of Deisher's formal letters to officials warning about this issue and also her concerns regarding autism. It's not just DNA and RNA injections that are a problem, as many of us have also learned from Dr Suzanne Humphries. Thank you for all you do, Dr Trozzi. God bless you. You're a gift to humanity.