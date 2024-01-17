Please subscribe to support our mission. We operate on a tight budget and would not be able to continue without our audience´s support. Please also take advantage of our extensive free library of information that can save you and your family’s lives. If you would like to make a donation towards our cause, please click here.

Summary

A study titled "Assessment of Myocardial 18F-FDG Uptake at PET/CT in Asymptomatic SARS-CoV-2–vaccinated and Nonvaccinated Patients" demonstrates that the hearts of all COVID-19 "vaccinated" individuals are under metabolic stress.

This recent study published by the journal Radiology in September 2023, revealed PET scans showing increased FDG uptake in the hearts of individuals of all ages and both sexes. This increase in FDG uptake was observed at all intervals of time, ranging from 1 to 180 days after receiving COVID-19 mRNA "vaccines".

Cardiovascular PET scan image

The study utilized fluorodeoxyglucose (FDG), a radioactive modified molecule that illuminates on a Positron Emission Tomography (PET) scan. By injecting FDG into patients and scanning them using a PET scanner, researchers were able to assess the rate at which different organs and tissues in the body were consuming glucose. This provides a measure of the metabolic rate and glucose consumption of tissues and organs.

The retrospective study analyzed existing data from various studies conducted between November 2020 and March 2022. The study included a total of 9478 patients, with 1003 patients meeting the inclusion criteria and being well matched. Of these, 700 patients were vaccinated (660 received two doses and 40 received one dose) and 303 patients were non-vaccinated.

Exclusion criteria were used to avoid confounding factors. Patients with a history of cardiac symptoms or chest pain were excluded. Additionally, patients who had a history of infection with SARS-CoV-2 or who had received a third dose of the genetic “vaccine” were excluded from the study.

The study measured the maximum standardized uptake value (SUVmax) of FDG in the whole heart, axillary nodes on the ipsilateral side, liver, and spleen. The results showed significantly higher SUVmax in the hearts of “vaccinated” individuals compared to “non-vaccinated” individuals. This difference was observed in both genders, all age groups, and all time intervals for up to 180 days after “vaccination.”

The study found no difference in myocardial or axillary FDG uptake between those who received Pfizer’s BNT162b2 mRNA “vaccine” or Moderna’s mRNA-1273 “vaccine.” This suggests that both Moderna and Pfizer “vaccines” equally strain the hearts of injected individuals.

On the bright side, the increased SUVmax was not statistically significant in individuals scanned more than 180 days after their second and last COVID-19 “vaccine.” This provides hope that the increased FDG uptake in the hearts of vaccinated individuals may be transient and not a long-term effect, for individuals who survive 180 days following Covid “vaccination.”

Fluorodeoxyglucose (FDG) molecule

In conclusion, this study provides evidence of increased FDG uptake in the hearts of both genders and all age groups of “vaccinated” individuals up to 180 days after Covid-19 mRNA genetic injections. The findings suggest that COVID-19 "vaccinated" individuals experience cardiac metabolic strain, regardless of age or gender.

These results have important implications for understanding the potential effects of genetic COVID-19 mRNA vaccines on the cardiovascular system. Further research is needed to investigate the long-term effects of this increased metabolic strain and its potential implications for cardiac health.

This study adds to the extensive body of evidence for our continued call to immediately halt to these injections.

