Dr Geert Vanden Bossche PhD is a world renowned expert in immunology & vaccinology. He has been courageous and self-sacrificing in warning and educating the world regarding covid-19 and the grave error of vaccinating during a pandemic, especially that of a coronavirus.

Why does this golden rule of vaccinology exist: “You never vaccinate your way out of a pandemic?” What happens if you try?

Dr Vanden Bossche warned the world not to do it. Here I am joined by Dr Vanden Bossche to analyse a microbiological nightmare that is unfolding. The genetic “vaccines” continue to drive the evolution of immune escape variants, and modify the interactions between the injection victims’ immune systems and these variants, with tragic results.

Though we cannot change the past, we must analyze what is happening and determine what to do now.

About Dr Geert Vanden Bossche

Dr. Vanden Bossche received his DVM from the University of Ghent, Belgium, and his PhD degree in Virology from the University of Hohenheim, Germany. He held adjunct faculty appointments at universities in Belgium and Germany. After his career in Academia, Geert joined several vaccine companies (GSK Biologicals, Novartis Vaccines, Solvay Biologicals) to serve various roles in vaccine R&D as well as in late vaccine development. Geert then moved on to join the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s Global Health Discovery team in Seattle (USA) as Senior Program Officer; he then worked with the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) in Geneva as Senior Ebola Program Manager. At GAVI he tracked efforts to develop an Ebola vaccine. He also represented GAVI in fora with other partners, including WHO, to review progress on the fight against Ebola and to build plans for global pandemic preparedness. Geert subsequently joined the German Center for Infection Research in Cologne as Head of the Vaccine Development Office. Until early 2021 Geert has primarily been serving as a Biotech/ Vaccine consultant while also conducting his own research on Natural Killer cell-based vaccines.

As a creative thinker, innovator, entrepreneur and visionary, Geert has been invited to speak at multiple international congresses. His work and supportive advice are driven by a strong motivation to translate scientific breakthrough findings into competitive solutions to emerging challenges in public and global health.

Besides his passion for the Life Sciences, Geert has also a strong passion for the truth. Back in 2015, he scrutinized and questioned the safety of the Ebola vaccine that was used in ring vaccination trials conducted by WHO in Guinea. His critical scientific analysis and report on the data published by WHO in the Lancet in 2015 was sent to all international health and regulatory authorities involved in the Ebola vaccination program (More info).

Since March 2021, Dr. Vanden Bossche became world famous for warning Humanity against the health danger of conducting mass vaccination programs during a pandemic. His countless scientific contributions, both orally and in writing, can be found on the website of Voice for Science and Solidarity, the organization he founded in 2021.

Geert’s detailed curriculum vitae prior to his engagement in the Covid-19 crisis can be found here.