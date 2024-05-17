In part 1 of this interview, Dr Vanden Boosche and I discussed the great mistake: violating a golden rule of vaccinology; that is, that we should never try to vaccinate our way out of a pandemic.

Unfortunately the majority of men, women and children on Earth have been injected multiple times with covid-19 genetic “vaccines” during an active circulating infection.

In part 2, Dr Vanden Bossche explains more intricacies of our immune systems. He exposes the flaws in current scientific and medical education; big pictures are missed by people with very narrow fields of vision.

In this conversation, something “golden” comes up again. Not a golden rule this time, but a golden standard. The golden standard for ending a pandemic is achieving herd immunity.

Herd Immunity occurs when a large part of the population has sterilizing immunity; in this case the virus can no longer circulate and it’s over. Sterilizing immunity is not possible if one only has antibodies; it requires innate immunity. Innate immunity to SARS C0V2’s many variants has been damaged by the genetic C-19 “vaccines.”

Without sterilizing immunity, you can not end the transmission of the virus. This is why the virus is still circulating abundantly in the population. This is also proof that there is no herd immunity to SARS CoV2.

Following “the great mistake,” nature’s way for us to achieve herd immunity now, would predictably involve a large portion of the population succumbing to the coronavirus crescendo and dying. This is a very plausible tragic outcome of “the great mistake.”

What are our best options now? Many of us are injected and compromised. How can we avoid or reduce this mass dying off of people?

Dr Vanden Bossche gives scientific multidisciplinary evidence for broad mass prophylaxis of injected populations with safe affordable antivirals such as ivermectin or hydroxychloroquin. This is not just to treat infections in this case, but to prevent infections; to stop the virus from circulating. Along with this mass antiviral prophylaxis, we should maximize our efforts to rebuild the innate immune systems of the injection victims.

To this last point of rebuilding victims’ innate immune systems, Dr Vanden Bossche points to the utility of taking one dose of an old fashion attenuated-virus vaccine; not a covid-19 vaccine. This he explains can strengthen the innate immune system against completely different viral pathogens. That is consistent with the non-specific immune capacity of the innate immune system.

Dear reader, you may be shocked to find that last idea here; the idea of using any vaccine at all, ever! Indeed there is much evidence that myself and others have presented which supports strong criticism of the entire history of the vaccine industry, since long before their grand atrocity of covid-19 genetic “vaccines”. However, real science is antithetical to dogma and absolutes. I suggest we listen carefully to Dr Vanden Bossche’s insights and advice; and ponder it thoroughly.

I hope you enjoy part 2 of this interview that I was thrilled to have with Dr Geert Vanden Bossche. He is a courageous and very thorough expert in immunology and vaccinology.

We are plotting our way out of the biologic mess that is left behind by the covid-19 operation against mankind.

About Dr Geert Vanden Bossche

Dr. Vanden Bossche received his DVM from the University of Ghent, Belgium, and his PhD degree in Virology from the University of Hohenheim, Germany. He held adjunct faculty appointments at universities in Belgium and Germany. After his career in Academia, Geert joined several vaccine companies (GSK Biologicals, Novartis Vaccines, Solvay Biologicals) to serve various roles in vaccine R&D as well as in late vaccine development. Geert then moved on to join the Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation’s Global Health Discovery team in Seattle (USA) as Senior Program Officer; he then worked with the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunization (GAVI) in Geneva as Senior Ebola Program Manager. At GAVI he tracked efforts to develop an Ebola vaccine. He also represented GAVI in fora with other partners, including WHO, to review progress on the fight against Ebola and to build plans for global pandemic preparedness. Geert subsequently joined the German Center for Infection Research in Cologne as Head of the Vaccine Development Office. Until early 2021 Geert has primarily been serving as a Biotech/ Vaccine consultant while also conducting his own research on Natural Killer cell-based vaccines.

As a creative thinker, innovator, entrepreneur and visionary, Geert has been invited to speak at multiple international congresses. His work and supportive advice are driven by a strong motivation to translate scientific breakthrough findings into competitive solutions to emerging challenges in public and global health.

Besides his passion for the Life Sciences, Geert has also a strong passion for the truth. Back in 2015, he scrutinized and questioned the safety of the Ebola vaccine that was used in ring vaccination trials conducted by WHO in Guinea. His critical scientific analysis and report on the data published by WHO in the Lancet in 2015 was sent to all international health and regulatory authorities involved in the Ebola vaccination program (More info).

Since March 2021, Dr. Vanden Bossche became world famous for warning Humanity against the health danger of conducting mass vaccination programs during a pandemic. His countless scientific contributions, both orally and in writing, can be found on the website of Voice for Science and Solidarity, the organization he founded in 2021.

Geert’s detailed curriculum vitae prior to his engagement in the Covid-19 crisis can be found here.