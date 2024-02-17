Dr Peter McCullough joins Dr Trozzi Regarding All Things Covid
A fast paced deep dive into the virus, the “vaccines”, the injuries, the treatments, plus the crimes, arch-criminals, and the WHO.
It is an honor and pleasure to bring you this discussion with Dr Peter McCullough from February 14th 2024.
Please subscribe to support our mission. We operate on a tight budget and would not be able to continue without our audience´s support. Please also take advantage of our extensive free library of information that can save you and your family’s lives. If you would like to make a donation towards our cause, please click here.
Links and Resources:
Dr McCullough’s Base Spike Detoxification Protocol
Nattokinase 2000 FU (100) mg orally twice a day without food
Bromelain 500 mg orally once a day without food
Curcumin 500 mg orally twice a day (nano, liposomal, or with piperine additive suggested)
How can you treat anything without a diagnosis ? Ivermectin used to treat a viral infection based on PCR recycled how many times ?? I as a G P got 100% Covid cure rate doing the same as I did for the previous 40 years of my GP career . Examine the patient on first consultation and treat appropriately never used Ivermectin or other wonder drug. . I don’t disagree with it perhaps having a place in vaccine injury . I don’t know because I was struck from Irish medical register for my refusal to go along with the hoax or administer the mRNA assault.
Make sure to read the story of the decade about Covid that just hit from Dr. Joseph Mercola. It's titled Game Over, and it unravels the truth. Here's part of it:
Analysis by Dr. Joseph Mercola February 17, 2024
According to U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, author of “Deception: The Great COVID Cover-Up,” the
COVID-19 pandemic, which killed millions of people, was the result of Anthony Fauci’s
decision to fund dangerous gain-of-function research in China
New evidence obtained by U.S. Right to Know (USRTK) further strengthens the theory
that SARS-CoV-2 was made in a lab
The novel features found in SARS-CoV-2 match the research parameters presented in a
2018 grant proposal by EcoHealth Alliance to conduct gain-of-function research on bat
coronaviruses
EcoHealth and the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) were well aware of the potential that
this research could spark a human pandemic. A planning memo contains a note stating,
“We MUST make it clear in proposal that our approach won’t drive evolution the wrong
way, e.g. drive evolution of more virulent strain that then becomes pandemic”
At present, gain-of-function research is allowed provided it’s done with the intention of
creating a vaccine, which is a logical fallacy. We’ve never been able to preemptively
construct a pathogen that later shows up through natural evolution. We’re creating novel
pathogens that don’t exist in nature and then developing vaccines against those. In other
words, we’re creating bioweapons and antidotes to those bioweapons, and this needs to
stop
decision to fund dangerous gain-of-function research in China — research that was
officially banned in the U.S. at the time and at bare minimum should have been done
with U.S. oversight but wasn’t.
Adding insult to injury, Fauci personally profited from the disaster to the tune of about $5
million. “Congress was misled by Anthony Fauci,” Paul told now-independent journalist
Tucker Carlson. “In the end, he deserves to be in prison.”
New Evidence Strongly Indicates SARS-CoV-2 Was Created
In a January 25, 2024, article in the City Journal, science writer, editor and author
Nicholas Wade details new evidence obtained by U.S. Right to Know (USRTK) that
further strengthens the theory that SARS-CoV-2 was indeed made in a lab.
As noted by Wade, that’s the key reason why no one, despite massive testing efforts, has
been able to find SARS-CoV-2 in any wild animal, bats or otherwise. It never existed in
the natural world, only in the lab.
The newly-obtained documents include what amounts to a recipe for “assembling SARStype viruses from six synthetic pieces of DNA designed to be a consensus sequence —
the genetically most infectious form — of viruses related to SARS1, the bat virus that
caused the minor epidemic of 2002,” Wade writes. As it turns out, SARS-CoV-2 has this
exact six-section structure.
The documents also show that “American scientists planned to work with the Wuhan
Institute of Virology to engineer novel coronaviruses with the features of SARS-CoV-2
the year before the virus emerged from that city,” USRTK reporter Emily Kopp writes.
The DEFUSE Proposal Provides the Recipe
In March 2018, the EcoHealth Alliance, led by Peter Daszak, applied for a $14.2 million
grant to conduct gain-of-function research on bat coronaviruses in research labs in
1
2
3
4
California, North Carolina, New York, Wisconsin, Singapore and Wuhan. The proposal,
dubbed “Project DEFUSE,” describes how scientists would:
Insert furin cleavage sites at the S1/S2 junction of the spike protein
Assemble synthetic viruses in six segments
Identify coronaviruses that were no more than 25% different from SARS1
Select for receptor binding domains adept at infecting human ACE2 receptors
SARS-CoV-2 Matches DEFUSE Research Parameters
As explained by Kopp, SARS-CoV-2 matches these research parameters to the T. It has
a furin cleavage site in the spike protein at the S1/S2 junction, and its genome can be
divided into six evenly spaced strings of DNA using restriction enzymes called BsaI and
BsmBI. This even spacing is unlikely to occur in the genomes of natural viruses.
The reason scientists splice viruses together using evenly spaced DNA pieces is
because it’s easier to manipulate. It allows them to synthesize the individual pieces
chemically and then string them together to create a complete genome.
This telltale synthetic “fingerprint,” found in the genome of SARS-CoV-2, was detailed in
a 2022 preprint by Bruttel et. al. As noted by Wade, the bottom line is that “if your virus
has evenly spaced recognition sites, it’s a pretty good bet that it was made in a lab.” As it
turns out, the DEFUSE draft proposal even included an order form for BsmBI — a fact
highlighted by Bruttel in a Twitter/X post.
The genomic variations of SARS-CoV-2’s are also within the 25% range indicated in the
proposal, and its receptor binding domains were optimized for human ACE2 receptors
from the start, which is what allowed it to spread like wildfire. Wade writes:
“Discovery of the new recipe certainly strengthens the possibility that the
regular spacing of BsaI and BsmBI recognition sites in SARS2 is the signature
of synthetic origin.
5
6
7 8
9
10
Indeed, Richard H. Ebright, a molecular biologist at Rutgers University who had
called the 2022 paper ‘noteworthy ... but not decisive,’ now says that the
evidence in the new documents ‘elevates the evidence provided by the genome
sequence from the level of noteworthy to the level of a smoking gun.’”
Matt Ridley, coauthor of “Viral: The Search for the Origin of COVID-19” agrees, noting
that all of the novel features of SARS-CoV-2 are explained by the proposed research
methods detailed in the DEFUSE documents.
“Game over.” Ridley wrote. “The latest revelations provide precise confirmation
that all the many suspicious features of SARS-CoV-2 which imply it was man
made were set out in exhaustive detail in the DEFUSE proposal to which Wuhan
Institute of Virology was a partner.”
EcoHealth Was Well Aware of Pandemic Risks
According to the DEFUSE draft USRTK obtained, the plan was to synthesize anywhere
from eight to 16 strains of SARS-type bat viruses with human spillover potential, in order
to create a vaccine that would then be used on bats in regions where there is military
activity.
Importantly, EcoHealth and the Wuhan Institute of Virology (WIV) were well aware of the
potential that this research could spark a human pandemic. A planning memo contains
a note stating, “We MUST make it clear in proposal that our approach won’t drive
evolution the wrong way, e.g. drive evolution of more virulent strain that then becomes
pandemic.”
At present, it would appear that’s exactly what happened. A synthetic virus was
concocted, and somehow escaped from the WIV. Whether it was intentional or not is
another matter. Either way, the moral of the story is that gain-of-function research poses
enormous risks to public health, and if pandemic risk exists, then the research probably
shouldn’t be allowed.
11
12
Documents Show Deceptive Practices to Gain Grants
Another thing these new documents reveal is how Daszak used misdirection in an effort
to deceive the U.S. government about where this obviously risky research would be
conducted. While he had every intention of having much of the work done at the WIV, he
downplayed the role of the Chinese researchers and made it seem as though the
research would be conducted in the U.S.