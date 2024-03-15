I hope you enjoy this. Dr Lawrie and I explore the current state of the world and human health, corrupt institutions, the WHO, the fight for justice and to restore human rights, building new legitimate organizations, foundations of health, and the mission and resources of The World Council For Health.

About Dr Tess Lawrie

Dr Tess Lawrie is the Director of E-BMC Ltd and the founding Director of EbMCsquared CiC, a community interest research company. She is the co-founder and CEO of The World Council For Health, as well as The British Ivermectin Recommendation Development Group.

Dr Lawrie is committed to improving the quality of healthcare through rigorous research. Her range of expertise, based on experience in both developing and developed countries, uniquely positions her to evaluate research for a variety of healthcare settings. Tess is a frequent member of technical teams responsible for developing international guidelines. Her peer-reviewed publications have received in excess of 4000 citations and her ResearchGate score is among the top 5% of ResearchGate members.

Tess envisions a healthier world in which science and learned wisdom are brought together to empower people to take responsibility for their own health. She believes that what defines us as human beings is our capacity, desire, and freedom to choose. We can choose to live in fear and separation, or with joy, trust, love, and compassion together.

