Dr Trozzi & Michael Alexander join Tennessee FM Radio Host David Tulis
Canada’s covid crimes, the persecution of ethical doctors, The CPSO’s role in Ontario, and strategies to detoxify and survive following the C-19 genetic jabs.
Here is an excellent recorded conversation from January 31, 2024 on Chattanooga Tennessee Radio.
Justice For Medicine. Follow and Support the fight for ethical medicine and human rights in Ontario.
Related Material:
Here is a quick sketch of David Tulis work related to the CV-19 fraud and other labors.
Tulis Report empowers listeners with ways to "fight the system" and build a free market "parallel economy." 7-10A weekdays. - More info
Investigative radio reporter David Tulis sued Gov. Bill Lee in 2020 and was in court 878 days to compel obedience to the law requiring the state to make a "determination" as to the "agent of contagion" of so-called Covid-19, there not having been any such finding in TN. Judicial chicanery blocked his suit for a writ of mandamus, and the U.S. supreme court denied his petition for a hearing
Tulis sues people such as TN supreme court justice Roger Page for false imprisonment and false arrest. - More info
He is suing the Tennessee commissioner of revenue for fraud and rogue enforcement of the Tennessee financial responsibility act of 1977 (auto insurance). - More info
Also in court, he demands to end warrant-less arrests in Tennessee because they breach constitutional guarantees, and a bid to overthrow the loan shark industry statewide.
Please subscribe to support our mission. We operate on a tight budget and would not be able to continue without our audience´s support. Please also take advantage of our extensive free library of information that can save you and your family’s lives. If you would like to make a donation towards our cause, please click here.
Keep pushing, the dam is breaking! Sooner or later you'll be on mainstream media.
How do you like the idea of 3 years in prison for speaking out against the toxic jabs?
Article 4 (Prison for Criticising the Toxic Jabs)
French collectivist authoritarians: "With this Bill we defend science"
https://mathewaldred.substack.com/p/article-4-prison-for-criticising