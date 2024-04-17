Dr Julie Ponesse completed her PhD in Philosophy at the University of Western Ontario in 2008. She specialized in ethics and ancient philosophy. Ponesse also earned her Masters in Philosophy with Collaborative Specialization in Bioethics from the University of Toronto and a Diploma in Ethics from the Kennedy Institute of Ethics at Georgetown University.

She served as a professor of Ethics at the University of Western Ontario from 2010 until 2021.

In 2021 Dr Ponesse earned her greatest credential! She is one of the very rare professors of ethics in the world who maintained her integrity, and stood against the unprecedented violation of medical ethics that unfolded globally in the context of the covid operation against mankind.

The University of Western Ontario terminated her position and income for refusing to submit to coerced injections, be silenced, or take part in the covid crimes and lies against students.

Just as most doctors and nurses fell short and did not maintain their ethics or science under the psychological, financial and professional pressure of the covid agenda; the vast majority of academics similarly tucked their intellectual tails between their legs, and both submitted to and participated in gross violations of human rights and medical ethics; but Dr Ponesse did not.

She has earned our deep respect and gratitude. We can trust her to uphold the vital principles of philosophy and medical ethics in which she is well studied.

I am grateful to have had the opportunity to record this conversation with Dr Ponesse. I hope you will find it enlightening not only regarding matters of philosophy, medical ethics and the institutionalized violation of them since the launch of covid; but also in regards to having purpose and direction in life, for ourselves and our children. We also discussed ways to adapt to the current poly-crisis, so we may survive and thrive while the pre-existing institutions and governments around us are crumbling into illegitimacy and irrelevance.

I hope you find this enlightening and refreshing!

