I have quickly become a fan of Jason Lavigne and The Lavigne Show. Here is our recent fast paced, no-holds-barred discussion. We covered a lot of important ground, without wasting any time.

This includes the sick story of the CPSO violating myself and all the other good doctors who kept our oaths and refused to participate in their Big Pharma covid crimes against humanity.

Many heroes of the covid war are honored. The science, crimes, and cover-ups of the covid-19 operation and genetic jabs are exposed.

This interview also includes covid “vaccine” detox and survival tips, the road to redemption for doctors, nurses and others who have been misled, as well as our essential commitment to bringing the arch-criminals of covid to justice, and establishing genuine human rights and the rule of law.

The Lavigne Show from 20240122 Doctor's Truth w/ Dr Mark Trozzi MD

Here are the names of some of the Covid War Heroes who come up in this interview:

Dr Chris Shoemaker, Dr Charles Hoffe, Dr Roger Hodkinson, Take Action Canada , CHA, CCCA, Dr Jennifer Hibberd, World Council For Health, Shabnam Palesa Mohamed, Michael Alexander JD, Dr Crystal Luchkiw, Dr Rochagne Killian, Dr Francis Christian, Deanna McLeod, Dr Peter McCullough, Dr Patrick Phillips, Dr David Martin, Vince Gircy, Chris VandenBosse, Dr Paul Alexander, Foster Colson, Dr Jordan Peterson, Dr Mary O’Connor, National Citizen Inquiry, Dr Tess Lawrie, UK MP Andrew Bridgen, Ted Kuntz, Vaccine Choice Canada, Jason Christof, David Menzies Rebel News, Dr Robert Malone, Dr Byram Bridle, Dr David Speicher, and Dr Denis Rancourt.