Despite the overwhelming evidence and increasingly common knowledge that the covid-19 misrepresented experimental genetic injections have killed and maimed millions of people; the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario continue persecuting all doctors who criticized the jabs, or who refused to cooperate in any way with their covid-19 medical assault agenda.

While this is cruel and unfair to our best nurses and doctors, it is worse still for the entire population. Canadians are cut off from all ethical honest health care providers who maintain ethical and scientific integrity at any cost.

As the WHO prepares to pass the notorious IHR amendments next month, Canadians are sitting ducks for the next assault. The doctors who would protect them have been eliminated, and the rest are intimidated. That’s why we are in this fight.

Here Michael Alexander and I joined Laura Lynn Tyler Thomspon for an uncensored analysis from the tip of the spear in the fight for Ontario, and the fight for the world.

Please help support our full spectrum mission and share the extensive library of free life saving information.

Justice For Medicine For updates and to support our legal fronts against the CPSO to restore human rights and health care of Canadians by ethical doctors and nurses.

Laura Lynn Tyler Thompson:

