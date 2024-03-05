Please subscribe to support our mission. We operate on a tight budget and would not be able to continue without our audience´s support. Please also take advantage of our extensive free library of information that can save you and your family’s lives. If you would like to make a donation towards our cause, please click here.

Time Stamps:

00:00 - Coming Up

03:05 - Dr. Trozzi's Experience with COVID

09:37 - Spike Proteins, What They Are & Why They Are Harmful

16:30 - Was Covid Patented?

19:17 - How Spike Proteins Work

20:59 - Spike Proteins Solution

25:23 - Diets, Fasting and Carnivores

27:42 - Getting rid of Spike Proteins

33:20 - Dr. Trozzi Fighting to get his license back

36:17 - Was The Covid Vaccine Against The Law

41:09 - Giving up His Life for the Greater Good

46:25 - Why W.H.O is Corrupt and Needs to be Defunded

54:15 - From Homeless to Fighting for the Greater Good

58:12 - Doctor's mission, Help People Through Health

About this interview, Tammy Peterson wrote:

This episode was recorded on February 14th, 2024. In this episode, we're joined by Dr. Mark Trozzi, an Emergency Medicine expert with a 25-year tenure in Canada, who has also contributed over a decade to teaching advanced medical procedures across three Canadian medical schools. Disturbed by discrepancies he observed between medical science, ethics, and human rights in the COVID-19 response—highlighting suppressed treatments and concerns over vaccine safety—Dr. Trozzi made the profound decision to leave his career and focus on public advocacy. His work now spans involvement with the World Council for Health, advising several health and human rights organizations, and contributing to pivotal declarations and alliances aimed at safeguarding medical integrity and restoring justice. Dr. Trozzi's journey from a frontline emergency physician to a vocal advocate for truth in science and health policy underscores his deep commitment to upholding the principles of medical ethics and human rights.

Find more from Dr. Trozzi: Website, X, Substack, supporting my work, World Council for Health

The Empty Hospital April 2020

Covid Genetic “Vaccine” detoxification:

More about the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario

This is not a vaccine. Dr Trozzi’s alert from January 2021

Doctors Nurses Ethics & Law. Dr Trozzi’s warning about the criminality of the injection campaign from April 2021

A library of material about the COVI-19 genetic injections

DrTrozzi.org complete library (search by key word)

Dr David Martin the crimes and intellectual property of covid

About Tammy Peterson:

Dr and Ms Peterson (left) Tammy Peterson (right)

After graduating from high school in 1979, she moved to central Canada, where she worked, studied, and got married in 1989. Tammy raised two children with her husband, Jordan, and has three grandchildren whom she adores. Tammy attended university in the '80s and '90s, studying kinesiology and visual art. She owned and operated a massage therapy business for 30 years. She has taught Hatha Yoga and practiced Kundalini yoga for over 20 years.

Most recently, Tammy spent three years working as a logistics consultant for her husband, Jordan, organizing his daily itinerary on his sold-out worldwide book tour. They traveled the world, giving talks in 140 cities. In 2019, she suffered and recovered from a near-fatal illness. This experience changed and deepened her understanding of how life ought to be lived. In the last 18 months, she toured the USA, Australia, and Europe to over 250 cities with her husband. This time, she opened the lecture at most shows with her personal reflections on the chapters of the book "Beyond Order: An Antidote to Suffering."

