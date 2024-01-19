Scientific fraud has been a foundational tool to the covid crimes against humanity. Mathematical models have been used to deceive, frighten, divide, and poison the masses. Many millions of people are dead and hundreds of millions are injured so far from the genetic jabs. Scientists and doctors who warned us and who continue fighting for us have been stripped of their rightful positions, careers, and incomes. These are heroes. Scientific fraudsters have manipulated the math, misrepresented reality, filled their pockets with gold, and coated their hands with the blood of innocent people.

Niel Ferguson, Anthony Fauci, Andrew Hill, and David Fisman are among the worst of these villains, in my assessment.

David Fisman is a professor of epidemiology with the University of Toronto He has enriched himself by producing mathematic models, based on no real world data, that appear to prove that people who refused the coerced covid injections are the cause of the injected people´s covid-19 infections. Though that is ludicrous on many levels, Fisman´s scientific fraud had been used to justify gross human rights violations and to coerce innocent people into harmful and deadly genetic injections.

Mathematical fraud is foundational to the covid crimes against humanity. Like Fauci, Ferguson, and Hillman, Fisman must be called out, held accountable and brought to justice. I am very honored to share this video of my recent conversation with Dr Dr Regina Watteel who holds a PhD in Statistics. She is the author of a new book called“Fisman´s Fraud”.

You can purchase your copy of Fisman's Fraud: The Rise of Canadian Hate Science by Dr Regina Watteel PhD at these online stores:

