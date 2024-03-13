For four years we have watched our most upstanding nurses and doctors protect the public, maintain oaths, and stand against medical assault, coercion, and negligence causing death and injuries. Meanwhile, institutions such as Ontario’s College of Physicians and Surgeons, the CPSO, have not only neglected their duties in these matters, that have unlawfully weaponized their authority against these very same doctors and nurses. It is a profound and perverse inversion of reality.

We don’t accept this, and we are not just playing defence.

I hope you enjoy this conversation which centres around Ontario’s David verses Goliath health-care battle in which Michael and I are deeply entrenched and engaged. There is very real hope for justice and reconciliation!

I always enjoy speaking with Wayne Peters, for a lively, intelligent, practical, uncensored yet cultured conversation.

About this interview, Wayne Peters and What’s Up Canada wrote:

Dr Trozzi is almost an anomaly, his hands are still 100% clean in spite of the "Planned-emic" pressure; while the CPSO is guilty of mass atrocities.

Dr Mark Trozzi and Constitutional Lawyer Michael Alexander are familiar faces in the front lines of the fight for health, human rights, and rule of law in Ontario and across Canada. They filed their notice of appeal to the divisional court of Ontario regarding the CPSO Kangaroo court decision to revoke Dr Trozzi’s Ontario license.

We need to help raise awareness and funds in support for this next step in the fight, we have to keep pressing the fight to them. This appeal will tell us if we have functional courts in Ontario that are willing to do the right thing; or if we need to acknowledge the death of the system. In light of developing recent victories, we have to help Mark keep fighting.

Justice for Medicine

Justice for Medicine is a crowdfunding site supporting litigation aimed at defending and advancing the fundamental rights of doctors and patients. We fight for:

the right of every patient to make treatment decisions based on the principle of informed consent

the right of every doctor to speak and write freely about all matters related to the practice of medicine

the right of every doctor to resolve disputes with professional regulators based on the concept of due process

the right of doctors and patients to enjoy the full and equal protection of the law.

These cherished rights have been denied to Canadians by governments and regulators during the so-called Covid-19 pandemic. Our mission is to restore them by making principled arguments before regulatory tribunals and the courts based on the common law, administrative law, the Charter of Rights and Freedoms, and the first principles of liberal democratic government.

To contribute to this legal front to liberate our health and rights in Ontario and Canada, please donate at JusticeForMedicine.com

About What’s Up Canada:

