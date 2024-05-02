Transcript:

Ontario government data from 2015 through 2022 shows that with the 2021 role out of the forced, toxic, spike-protein-producing, genetic injections, mislabeled as “safe and effective covid vaccines”, the rates of:

Orchitis (inflamed testicles) more than doubled

Male infertility in the form of low and absent sperm counts more than doubled

Inflammatory conditions of female reproductive organs more than doubled

Disorders of menstruation- more than doubled

Menopause and post-menopausal bleeding diagnoses increased by more than 2 ½ times

”Other” disorders of female genital organs increased by more than 2 ½ times

Missed abortions more than doubled

Incomplete abortions more than doubled.

My hands are clean. I warned about this and stopped as many injections as possible.

On the other end of the spectrum is the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario under the leadership of Dr Nancy Whitmore, who unlawfully coerced physicians across this province to shut their mouths and stripped the licenses from every doctor who stuck to the science and medical ethics, and warned you.

Congratulations CPSO leadership; you will face justice. To doctors in general: wake up, repent, and stand against this.

As for Dr Phillips, Dr Shoemaker, Dr Killian, Dr O’Connor, Dr Luchkiw, Dr Bernstein, Dr Thirlwell and all the other doctors and nurses who had the courage, intelligence and moral fortitude to stand against this: we salute you!

Source: Daily Clout Exclusive: Canadian Gov’t Database Reveals Catastrophic Reproductive Damage to Men and Women

Dr Trozzi early warnings:

