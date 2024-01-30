It was a great pleasure to speak with the Canadian truth seeker, freedom fighter, and Olympic Gold Medalist: Jamie Sale. We shared personal insights and stories from the last four years, on the front line of professional sports, journalism, medicine, and activism.

Full Interview with Jamie Sale

More about Jamie Sale:

Jamie Sale is a figure skating performance athlete that Canadians are Proud. Watch below the 2002 Olympic performance by Jamie Sale and David Pelletier which crowned them gold medalist Olympians.

