Please subscribe to support our mission. We operate on a tight budget and would not be able to continue without our audience´s support. Please also take advantage of our extensive free library of information that can save you and your family’s lives. If you would like to make a donation towards our cause, please click here.

Welcome to the latest edition of positive updates that will inspire and uplift you, showcasing the recent progress made in our pursuit of truth and freedom.

Italy past ministerof health under investigation for homicide for covering up information he had from the beginning that the shots were killing people.German and Italian networks reported. Pfizer stock falling. (it could be exit strategy for the execs though).

1 Year (left) and 5 Year (right) Pfizer stock history

The State of Texas and media companies The Daily Wire and The Federalist have sued the U.S. Department of State, Secretary of State Antony Blinken, and other government officials for engaging in a conspiracy to censor, de-platform, and demonetize American media outlets disfavored by the federal government. Read more… Canadians’ petition for vote of no confidence in the Trudeau regime is now the most signed parliamentary petition in Canadian history. Please sign and share. “We, the undersigned, citizens and residents of Canada, call upon the House of Commons to call for a vote of no confidence and a federal election 45 days following the vote.” Read more… HC forced to admit they have no evidence that the Arrive Can app saved lives. Read more… Philadelphia bans ski-masks. Read more… Novak Djokovic is pro our rights to choose or decline injections.