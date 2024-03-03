Wins of the Week EP10 With Ted Kuntz
Death by a thousand cuts, grass root success stories, and good people rising up within courts and governments too.
Are you ready for this newest episode of Wins of the Week? Across this country and around the world, humanity is rising up against the globalists; we’re taking back our world, our rights, our children, and our self respect. Stay strong and keep up the fight!
Please subscribe to support our mission. We operate on a tight budget and would not be able to continue without our audience´s support. Please also take advantage of our extensive free library of information that can save you and your family’s lives. If you would like to make a donation towards our cause, please click here.
Wins of the Week – March 3, 2024
Medical
Dr Byram Bridle, whom I had the pleasure of interviewing this week, stated that Health regulatory agencies around the world need to be gutted and replaced with people that have three characteristics that too many among the current lot lack:
Genuine and relevant subject matter expertise
Integrity
Courage
Then there needs to be a restored reliance of health regulatory agencies on the financial support of taxpayers rather than Big Pharma. Only then will public safety be restored. And only then can the explosion of distrust in these agencies be stemmed. - More info
An internal memo by the Privy Council Office noted that numbers from Health Canada show that only 55% of Canadians have received three COVID-19 vaccines. This number conflicts with a poll that found that 68% of Canadians claimed to have received the shots. Researchers cited “social desirability” as one explanation. This is “where respondents tend to answer questions in a manner that will be viewed as favourable by others.” - More info
Some of the world’s leading medical experts and scientists, along with prominent health freedom advocates, whistle blowers, lawyers and elected officials are in Washington, D.C., this week for the fifth International Crisis Summit to discuss their experiences with COVID-19. The International Crisis Summit has broadened its focus beyond COVID-19, “into censorship, cancel culture and the political division between right and left”. The summit’s mission statement states, “The world has endured the wrath of COVID-19 and now we must help stop similar ‘crises’ before they are made to happen again.” - More info
Photos courtesy of Bright Light News
A poll in Kelowna BC shows 25% of respondents are not in favour of vaccinating children, and additional 5% are unsure! - More info
A new Angus Reid Poll is showing growing opposition to childhood vaccination in Canada. 17% - One-in-six parents of minors say they are “really against” vaccinating their kids, a four-fold increase from 2019. There has also been a 15-point decrease in the proportion of Canadians who support mandatory childhood vaccination in schools – a policy in place in Ontario and New Brunswick. 52% of those with children younger than 18 say that it should be the parents’ decision whether to vaccinate. - More info
Political
Citizens took to the streets of Mexico City and numerous other cities across Mexico last Sunday to participate in pro-democracy protests amid what they see as an attack on the nation’s democratic institutions by their President. At least 90,000 people gathered in Mexico City’s central square to listen to speeches at the conclusion of the “March for our Democracy”. Similar rallies drew thousands in cities through out Mexico. – More info
Residents of Westlock, a small town north of Edmonton, have voted to support a neutrality bylaw banning rainbow crosswalks and flags on municipal property. The new bylaw mandates the removal of an existing rainbow crosswalk and will also limit flags flown on township property to those representing the three levels of government. Westlock’s town council was compelled to address the issue when a civic group, the Westlock Neutrality Team, presented a petition with more than 700 signatures, advocating for the bylaw. Council decided during its Nov. 27, 2023 meeting to bring the matter to a plebiscite. - More info
Alberta and Quebec have announced plans to “opt out” of Ottawa’s proposed national pharmacare program, citing a lack of consultation. New Brunswick described the announcement of such a program without provincial consultation as “irresponsible.” Quebec issued a statement saying the government of Canada should let the provinces take care of their areas of expertise. Nice to see provincial governments resisting efforts by the Federal Government to dictate matters outside of their jurisdiction - More info
After massive protests in France, Paris dropped plans to scrap diesel subsidies and pledged to ease environmental rules on agricultural production. Farmers in France, Germany, and throughout the EU say the concessions aren’t enough and have vowed to keep protesting until all of their demands are met. The protests by European farmers first began in the Netherlands in 2019 and have since spread to several other European countries where farmers and other agricultural workers have the same grievances. The images of massive numbers of tractors is inspiring and they are making a difference. The masses are recognizing that without food, they will not survive. - More info
RePlatform, a 3-day conference and business expo is to be held in Las Vegas March 8-10. They describe it as beyond grift, rhetoric, and good intentions. We’re bringing together inventors, banks, payment systems, hackers, developers, investors, entrepreneurs, and creators to craft real products that work around the incompetence, stagnation, and censorship in Corporate America. They state that as the team behind Defeat the Mandates, they united social conservatives, red-pilled progressives, people of faith, classical liberals, libertarians, and populists to dismantle the mandate system all across America. Now, we’re re-imagining this same coalition to create a superior, more innovative Parallel Economy. - More info
Three Canadians—researcher Jessica Rose, former journalist, Rodney Palmer and former politician Randy Hillier testified at the round table discussion led by U.S. Senator Ron Johnson, titled, “Federal Health Agencies and the COVID Cartel: What Are They Hiding?” The forum also included a panel of experts such as Dr. Robert Malone, and U.S. Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene. The focus of the forum was the harms caused by pandemic restrictions, COVID-19 vaccines, and media misinformation. A release said the event aimed to “expose the truth about how the COVID Cartel – federal health agencies, Big Pharma, legacy media, and Big Tech – engaged in censorship and cover-ups” in the pandemic response. - More info
The House of Commons has passed a Conservative-led motion authorizing the arrest of ArriveCan contractors if they fail to appear before a parliamentary committee to testify on the app. “They have 21 days to be scheduled and appear for questioning in the House of Commons for their role in the $60 million [ArriveCan] app,” - More info
Britain's Health Advisory and Recovery Team, supported by the UK Medical Freedom Alliance, and Children’s COVID Vaccine Advisory Council issued a joint open letter to the Secretary of State for Health and Social Care on February 6, 2024 calling for the suspension of the COVID booster programme, pending an immediate review into all aspects of Covid vaccine safety. We entreat you to apply the precautionary principle regarding the use of these products, which have been linked to numerous short- and long-term safety issues, particularly after multiple doses. Pausing their use is now becoming widely recognized to be the only rational, responsible and morally justifiable course of action. - More info
Legal
An application for a class-action lawsuit was filed in the Federal Court on Feb 16 against Canada’s Attorney General over the ArriveCan app. The lawsuit argues the app was a violation of Canadians’ rights and that technical failures led to the “unlawful quarantine” of thousands during the COVID-19 pandemic. The class action lawsuit was launched by the Consumer Law Group - More info
The Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedom is providing legal representation to a Nova Scotia judge Rickcola Brinton who is suing former chief judge Pamela S. Williams and the Nova Scotia court after being pressured to reveal her COVID-19 vaccination status. Ms. Brinton’s lawsuit names Ms. Williams, the Office of the Chief Judge of the Provincial Court of Nova Scotia, the Provincial Court of Nova Scotia, and the Attorney General of Nova Scotia as defendants. She is seeking damages for the violation of her judicial independence and medical privacy. - More info
An arbitrator at Fanshawe College in London, Ontario ruled that their COVID-19 vaccine policy, which resulted in placing an unvaccinated professor on unpaid leave despite teaching remotely from home, was “not reasonable." Andrew Wing, a professor who worked remotely from home, challenged Fanshawe College's COVID-19 vaccine policy and secured a victory after being placed on unpaid leave for refusing to get the jab. Arbitrator Larry Steinberg ultimately ruled that because Wing was working completely remotely and never attended the campus that Fanshawe’s policy was “not reasonable.” - More info
The Supreme Court in Australia has declared COVID Vaccine Mandates for QLD police and paramedics are “unlawful”. Justice Glenn Martin said the orders were illegal under the Human Rights Act, ‘of no effect’ and banned the government from taking any action to enforce them. - More info
Canada’s information watchdog has launched two news lawsuits against Defence Minister Bill Blair last week over his department’s failure to release internal records. The lawsuits were filed in Federal Court on Feb. 20 and both relate to the department not responding to access-to-information requests. The Office of the Information Commissioner (OIC) had investigated two complaints of non-compliance in the production of records and subsequently told DND to comply. - More info
Bernard Josipovic who worked for DHL Express Canada has taken the company to a federal labor board challenging the company's COVID-19 testing policy. At the February 15, 2024, hearing, Josipovic, who represented himself, said DHL hired four lawyers in an attempt to have the case dismissed. Josipovic argued why the case shouldn't be tossed and provided expert testimony of his own. The 3 panel Board took a 15 minute recess and came back letting the parties know that the case was not going to be dismissed and that the hearing would proceed. The next hearing date with the Board is scheduled for March 21, 2024. Josipovic is also in a dispute with his union, Unifor, which he claims has been unhelpful in advancing the arbitration process to address his grievances and reinstate his job or reach a settlement agreement. - More info
Here is the poster that parents distributed in Vernon BC exposing this school district’s superintendent and trustees who shut the lights off and turned on loud music to ignore concerned parents concerns.
Related Material:
The History of Vaccines before covid genetic injections:
Vaccines verses plumbing; What saved us from diphtheria, whooping cough, polio, measles, typhoid, and scarlet fever?
The Global Agenda to Sexualize and Destroy Children
Children are being sexualized in Canadian schools, globally under UN and WHO direction.
Why We March September 20th. Dr. Chris Milburn, Dr. Laura Braden, Dr. Aris Lavranos, and Dr. Mark Trozzi on the sexualization of children and medical procedures on minors.
Perverts sexualize our children in our schools with our money
Some of the great organizations mentioned in this weeks Wins:
Thanks for helping support our mission and spreading the word at DrTrozzi.org
“Civil disobedience is not our problem. Our problem is civil obedience. Our problem is that people all over the world have obeyed the dictates of the leaders… and millions have been killed because of this obedience… Our problem is that people all over the world are obedient in the face of poverty, and starvation, and stupidity, and war, and cruelty. …
It’s time for the people of the west to rise up and eliminate their governments’ warmongering, fascist totalitarians before they kill us all.
HOPE for Today - GOD bless you Dr. Trozzi & all others who have the Courage to continue to speak TRUTH to medical tyranny ...