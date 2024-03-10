Get ready for great news and an excellent start to your week! We are taking back our world, our health, and our rights. Keep up the great work!

Thanks Ted and Vaccine Choice Canada. Learn more. Join. Donate.

“First of all I want to acknowledge how well received these Wins of the Week are. Dr Trozzi advises me that they get more than 20,000 views each week. My thanks to Dr. Trozzi and to VCC for posting the videos.” - Ted Kuntz

A class-action lawsuit is being launched against the Alberta and federal governments on behalf of Albertans who say they were harmed by COVID-19 vaccines. In a Feb. 29 press release, Jeffrey Rath, lead counsel on the case stated: “I think Canadians will be shocked to learn about the rushed changes to safety standards for the Covid Vaccines which removed the requirement for the Covid Vaccines to be either ’safe or effective.'” Mr. Rath added that the defendants used “coercion” to make the public take the vaccines, including “by stripping their rights from them.” - More info

A Supreme Court Ruling protects privacy. The Supreme Court of Canada has ruled that a request by police for an IP address is a search within the meaning of section 8 of the Charter. This ruling dealt with the question of whether an internet protocol address attracts a reasonable expectation of privacy, such that a request by the police to obtain it constitutes a search under section 8 of the Charter. The Supreme Court of Canada in a 5--4 decision, ruled that for the police to get your IP address, they have to get a warrant. - More info

Many American colleges are suffering from a different kind of "long Covid" -- as they fight breach-of-contract lawsuits for forcing students into online-only instruction in 2020. The latest victim of the litigation wave is one of the country's most expensive schools: George Washington University, who has agreed to pay $5.4 million to former students who sued the DC institution. Meanwhile, hundreds more lawsuits are occurring across the country. In 2022, Columbia agreed to a $12.5 million settlement, to cover reimbursement for lack of access to the school's libraries, gyms and other campus assets. Cornell settled in September for $3 million. Penn paid out $4.5 million, and Delaware will pay $6.3 million. Another 200 lawsuits are in the works. - More info

Nine Ontario nurses who were fired for not getting the COVID-19 vaccine could be getting their jobs back after an arbitrator determined their termination was “unreasonable.” James Hayes wrote in his March 1 decision: “They should have been offered the option of an unpaid leave of absence and must, therefore, be reinstated if that be their wish. Nurses intent on remaining unvaccinated are a small minority everywhere but their employee rights may not be ignored.” In cross-examination, Susan Rowe who is vice president of people and strategy said it had not been considered that vaccinations given earlier in 2021 could have waned by the time the policy was put in place. “Hospital statistics indicated that of the 335 staff infections most were in a fully vaccinated workforce,” the arbitration documents said. - More info