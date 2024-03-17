Congratulations Team Humanity! Are you ready to be uplifted, inspired, and entertained? We have taken a lot of ground this week! Please like and share.

Thanks Ted Kuntz and Vaccine Choice Canada. Learn more. Join. Donate.

Stockton, a basketball hall-of-famer and Olympic gold medalist, also co-hosts the “ Voices for Medical Freedom Podcast .” According to the lawsuit, Stockton joined the lawsuit to advocate in favor of the public’s right to access information. - More info

Basketball legend John Stockton and Children’s Health Defense (CHD) are among the plaintiffs suing the Washington Medical Commission, alleging it violated doctors’ First Amendment right to criticize the “mainstream COVID narrative” and denied the public the right to hear such criticism. They filed on March 7 in the U.S. District Court and it seeks “to protect the right of physicians to speak, and the right of the public to hear their message.”

The crown attorney has withdrawn all criminal charges against William Laframboise, the alleged leader of the Windsor protests that blocked the Ambassador Bridge in February 2022. Laframboise was facing criminal mischief charges. According to The Democracy Fund (TDF) litigation director, Alan Honner, if the crown felt they had a strong case, they would likely have proceeded to trial, given the economic significance of the blockade. - More info

In a lawsuit filed in the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, Elizabeth Dasburg and two other plaintiffs allege the National Park Service is violating U.S. law by refusing to accept U.S. currency. The National Park Service has been implementing and expanding a cashless entry payment system over the past few years. The plaintiffs are asking the court to declare this practice unlawful, which would mean the National Park Service would be forced to let visitors pay with cash. They also seek relief for the cost of the suit, including attorney fees. Children’s Health Defense is financially backing the lawsuit. - More info

Dr Peter McCullough reported on a recently released paper on the issue of COVID-19 vaccination in healthcare workers. The paper concluded that: “an apartheid-like system has been imposed on “HCWs for simply demanding the free exercise of their human right to informed consent, enshrined across classic documents. Informed consent includes the right to be fully and honestly informed about the risks and benefits of, and alternatives to, any medical intervention, to be offered the alternative to do nothing, and to be able to choose free from coercion. We have also argued that mandated vaccination for HCWs, or any other social group for that matter, is at odds with the principles of equity, diversity, and inclusivity, held normatively in high esteem by the same institutions that appear to be participating in subverting them in practice.” - More info

Recent research shows that vaccine mandates did not increase COVID-19 vaccine uptake and had unintended negative consequences on voluntary vaccines such as the flu vaccine. A study in PNAS found that COVID-19 vaccine mandates did not impact vaccine adoption during the weeks before or after the mandates went into effect. Additionally, states that required COVID-19 vaccination experienced lower levels of subsequent boosters and reduced rates of voluntary flu vaccinations. The researchers said their findings support concerns expressed by scholars and practitioners that vaccine mandates can have harmful or unintended consequences for public health. The authors of the paper concluded that legislation protecting an individual’s right to choose whether or not to receive a vaccine is actually more productive in encouraging related vaccinations. One commenter confirmed this finding stating - Mandates are what encouraged me to do my research. The fact that I saw information being censored made me even more anti-vaccine. History will not look back on this period with anything but disdain for the whole forced Covid crap. - More info

The National Health Service in the United Kingdom confirmed Tuesday that medical professionals in the UK will no longer be allowed to prescribe body-altering puberty blockers to children at gender clinics. After reviewing the damaging effects of the hormones on children, NHS said banning puberty blockers is “in the best interests of kids.” Puberty blockers inhibit the normal development of puberty, such as facial hair and breast development, as well as cause other health issues such as weakened bones. Health Minister Maria Caulfield said the government “welcomes this landmark decision by the NHS.” Officials said healthcare should be evidence-based in order to protect the “best interests of the child.” Now if only vaccines were evidence based. - More info

The Honourable Brian Peckford responded to a Victoria’s Times Colonist editorial entitled - ‘ Its Beyond Dispute — Vaccines Protect Us .’ Peckford wrote: “The content evidence proving this assertion is unbelievably sparse: very selective use of data with no reference to research sources. Surely we should expect more from the fourth estate. Obviously , you are unaware of the book ‘Turtles All The Way Down ‘ —Vaccine Science and Myth . It’s only a click away at Amazon . Here you will be faced with the science and data on the history of vaccines . I urge the authors of your editorial page to read it. It has 1200 references available to you on the science. Here you will find that almost all vaccines have not been properly tested before being made available for use by an innocent public. - More info

Dr. Byram Bridle advices Timothy Caulfield to stop pretending to be an expert about vaccines. Bridle states: If you are sincerely worried about vaccine hesitancy, step aside and defer to real experts of integrity. This would be an excellent way for people’s faith in vaccinology to start being restored. - More info

South Dakota Governor Kristi Noem signed two bills into law this week to reject a central bank digital currency, removing it from the definition of money in the state and banning the state from accepting it as payment.

Under the South Dakota Uniform Commercial Code, money means a medium of exchange currently authorized or adopted by a domestic or foreign government. South Dakotas new law states that the term is not intended and cannot be construed to create or adopt a central bank digital currency. Similar legislation excluding CBDC from the definition of money has already been signed as law in Indiana and Florida. - More info

In Idaho, Senate Bill 1245, nicknamed the “Pesticide Immunity Bill.” went down to defeat on February 15th by a vote of 19-15 despite the lobbying of the Bayer corporation. The bill would have given pesticide manufacturers immunity against liability for the distribution and sale of any U.S. approved pesticides that are labeled with EPA-sanctioned labels. This legislation would have been similar to the 1986 Act that gave vaccine manufacturers immunity against liability for injury and death caused by their products. We can all thank the Idaho Conservation League, the Northwest Center for Alternatives to Pesticides, the Idaho Trial Lawyers Association, the Idaho Organization of Resource Councils, and Vision 2C Resource Council, as well as numerous farmers and other individuals, for their strong and persistent opposition to this sham legislation. - More info

David Haskell, a professor at the faculty of Liberal Arts at Wilfred Laurier University has published a paper on the effects of diversity, equity, inclusion (DEI) training, arguing that pervasive DEI is teaching Canadians to perceive hate where it doesn’t necessarily exist. “We are moving outside of objective reality, to subjective perception.” Mr. Haskell said he’s not the only one talking about how subjective “discrimination” has become. At the University of Melbourne, psychologist Nick Haslam has coined the term “concept creep,” reflecting an “ever-increasing sensitivity to harm”. Concept creep “runs the risk of pathologizing everyday experience and encouraging a sense of virtuous but impotent victimhood.” “Increasingly, we’re moving away from very clear definitions of hate, as we’ve seen in the Criminal Code Section 318, and 319, which were fairly rigorous,” he said. “And we’re now moving into the realm of subjectivity, where hate is anything that offends progressive or liberal sensibilities.” Mr. Haskell said more objective measures show racism is decreasing. - More info

The Irish government suffered a resounding defeat in two referenda aimed at "overhaul the definition of motherhood and family" in the Irish Constitution. Under the constitution, the state recognises the family “as the natural primary and fundamental unit group of society, and as a moral institution possessing inalienable and imprescriptible rights, antecedent and superior to all positive law.” It also has an obligation to protect “the institution of Marriage, on which the Family is founded.” All of the major parties supported the proposed constitutional changes, but 67% of voters voted against the changing the definition of family, and 74% rejected the proposal to remove the protection of mothers from the necessity to work. The amendment proposed the removal of the state’s recognition of a woman’s “life within the home” as a vital support for the common good, as well as a pledge to try to “ensure that mothers shall not be obliged by economic necessity to engage in labour to the neglect of their duties in the home.” - More info

The Stand United freedom movement held rallies In 11 cities across Canada on March 9, focused on warning Canadians about potential fallout from the World Health Organization’s Pandemic Prevention, Preparedness and Response Accord, expected to be voted on in May. Stand United founder James Davison declared – “If you value your human rights and your liberties, your freedom to move, to come and go as you like, a non-elected governing organization having the authority over our own government is a real risk to our security, our prosperity and the future of the country in general.” - More info

New York State Senator Pete Harckham has introduced legislation that would allow all utility consumers in NY State to "Opt-Out" of the installation of a digital/smart meters with no penalty and no cost. - More info

And from the land Down Under. The Cape Bryon Lighthouse Keepers in Australia have created an online Declaration so that the voices of health professionals and concerned citizens around the world may become ‘beacons of light’ in these rapidly changing times. In their declaration they state - The best expression of a ‘duty of care’ for each other is never derived from profiteering mandates of conflicted Government or corporate policies. It always comes from humble human beings prepared to give up their reputations, livelihoods and status, to courageously speak the truth – no matter what. I invite you to become a signatory to The Cape Byron Lighthouse Declaration and be supported by their online ‘meeting place’. - More info

Elon Musk has blasted the government of Justin Trudeau over its recently proposed Online Harms legislation which could see Canadians imprisoned for life for so-called hate speech offenses. On March 12, Musk posted on his own X platform. Musk wrote: “This is insane.” - More info

Leger just released the results of its latest poll done for the National Post. The poll asked Canadians how they feel about the state of the nation. 70% of the voting-age respondents said they agree with the statement that “it feels like everything is broken in this country right now.” - More info