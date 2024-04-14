I hope you are ready for a interesting list of solid wins this week. Here’s fifteen important advances, along with some laughter and a few good rants. Please keep up the great work!

Alberta has announced its support of Saskatchewan’s policy requiring parental consent for children to go by different pronouns at school. On April 9, Alberta’s Minister of Justice and Attorney revealed that Alberta will intervene in Saskatchewan’s Parents’ Bill of Rights case challenging their new pro-family laws. “Saskatchewan and Alberta agree that the key figures in children’s lives are their parents, and our provinces are both committed to supporting families and children so that they can work through unique needs together.” “Notifying parents and requiring their consent before a child’s name or pronouns can be changed in schools, and before classroom discussions about gender identity and other sensitive subjects occur, ensures that the parent-child relationship is respected and paramount.” - More info

Idaho Gov. Brad Little signed into law this week two bills to directly counter transgender ideology within the state. The first is a pronoun law assuring that government employees and public school teachers use pronouns that accord with a person’s biological sex and the second is a legal definition of sex that acknowledges “(i)n human beings, there are two and only two sexes: male and female.” The law, which takes effect on July 1, applies to all public employees throughout Idaho, including police, public school teachers and staff, and students. Teachers must use students’ pronouns that accord with biological sex unless given parental permission to the contrary. And if any government employee or student is punished for using pronouns that are in accord with a person’s biological sex rather than preferred pronouns, they are entitled to sue for damages in civil court within two years. Alliance Defending Freedom senior counsel Matt Sharp said “No one should lose their job or face punishment at school for declining to say something they believe is false. - More info

I suggest these politicians need to address the reasons for the increasing discontent of the public rather than more efforts to censor and punish their discontent.

Politicians are feeling the heat of public discontent. In Quebec, Municipal Affairs Minister Andrée Laforest presented proposed legislation which aims to put an end to the often-toxic climate faced by elected officials. She told reporters in Quebec City the measures are designed to stop threatening behaviour, and that she isn’t worried it will be used to muzzle political opposition. - More info

A Tory motion asking Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to meet provincial leaders to discuss the April 1 carbon tax hike has passed with support from the NDP and Bloc Québécois. Finally, some united opposition. The non-binding motion asks Trudeau to meet with the premiers within five weeks to discuss the carbon tax. Ontario Premier Doug Ford has said that Trudeau will lose the next federal election if he doesn’t reconsider carbon tax hikes. “This carbon tax has to go or, in a year and a half, the prime minister is going. It’s as simple as that,” - More info

Former Italian Health Minister Roberto Speranza, who enforced vaccinations for COVID can no longer move about publicly without police protection. The Italians are waiting for him wherever he goes and calling him a "Murderer" - More info

Former Newfoundland and Labrador premier Brian Peckford, the last surviving signatory to the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms, provided politicians in the City of Powell River a history lesson on April 2. City resident Robin Murray appeared as a delegation before the committee of the whole in recognition of the 42nd anniversary of the signing of the charter of rights on April 17. Murray introduced Peckford, who appeared virtually in council chambers. Murray said there was one request, and that was to post a copy of the charter of rights and freedoms on a wall in council chambers. Councillor Jim Palm made a motion that a copy of the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms be added to council chamber walls in an appropriate location. The motion carried unanimously. - More info

Dr. Nohynek, chief physician at the Finnish Institute for Health and Welfare and also serves as the WHO’s chair of Strategic Group of Experts on immunization testified in court this week that she advised her government that vaccine passports were not needed explaining that the COVID vaccines did not stop virus transmission and the passports gave a false sense of security. She stated that the Finnish Institute for Health knew by the summer of 2021 that the COVID-19 vaccines did not stop virus transmission. Dr. Nohynek testified yesterday that her institute advised the Finnish government in late 2021 that COVID passports no longer made sense, yet the government continued that they be required. - More info

Children’s Health Defense is suing the City of Los Angeles to obtain records to identify what forms of surveillance they and their children are being subjected to. CHD said this information is essential to protecting the rights of residents who don’t know how they are being surveilled and as a result, can’t exercise their legal right to opt out of being surveilled. - More info

A sentencing requirement that Jan. 6 defendant Daniel Goodwyn have his computer monitored by the government for “disinformation” has been denied by the U.S. Court of Appeals.

The lawyer for the defendant filed an appeal of the computer-monitoring provision. In her appeal brief, Ms. Stewart said there is no law related to “disinformation” and Mr. Goodwyn’s computer use is unrelated to his Jan 6th trespassing conviction. The U.S. Court of Appeals agreed, writing that Judge Walton “plainly erred in imposing the computer-monitoring condition without considering whether it was ‘reasonably related’ to the relevant sentencing factors and involved ‘no greater deprivation of liberty than is reasonably necessary’ to achieve the purposes behind sentencing.” The Appeals Court stated that if Judge Walton still wants to impose computer monitoring he must explain his legal reasoning, develop a record to support the provision and ensure what he orders follows federal supervised-release law, and ensure it accords with constitutional protections. - More info

A U.K. regulatory agency found that top Pfizer employees “brought discredit” on the pharmaceutical industry when they made misleading claims by promoting an “unlicensed medicine” in tweets about the COVID-19 vaccine. The Prescription Medicines Code of Practice Authority, an independent, self-regulatory body established by the Association of the British Pharmaceutical Industry, ruled that Pfizer breached five rules in its Code of Practice for advertising. The organization alleged that Pfizer “misleadingly and illegally promoted its COVID-19 vaccine” by reporting very high relative efficacy rates without providing information about absolute efficacy rates or required information about safety. The panel also pointed out that the existing codes of conduct prohibit the promotion of medicines before their market authorization. The tweets also violated Pfizer’s own policy that prohibits Pfizer employees from interacting with social media related to the company’s medicines and vaccines. The panel concluded that “Pfizer brought discredit upon and reduced confidence in the pharmaceutical industry,” which it noted is a serious censure that it reserves for serious violations. - More info

A constitutional rights group is seeking to challenge the Niagara Region in court after the city declared a state of emergency ahead of the much-anticipated total solar eclipse April 8. The Canadian Constitution Foundation (CCF) has filed a notice of application for a judicial review of the region’s state of emergency, calling the move “unlawful.” “The CCF is deeply concerned about the proliferation of declarations of emergency in situations where no genuine emergencies exist,”. “The definition of ‘emergency’ in law must remain narrow because states of emergency are often used to limit property rights and infringe on civil liberties such as freedom of assembly and freedom of association.” The CCF contends that using emergency powers outside of traditional emergency parameters could open the door to abuse of the system. - More info

Elon Musk has pushed back on demands made in a Brazilian court order to censor certain accounts and called for the impeachment of a leading Supreme Court judge. On Saturday, April 6, X announced that it “has been forced by court decisions to block certain popular accounts in Brazil” under the threat of daily fines if the company fails to comply. Elon Musk said that the company would resist these demands, even if it had to shut down its operations in Brazil. “This judge has applied massive fines, threatened to arrest our employees, and cut off access to X in Brazil.” “As a result, we will probably lose all revenue in Brazil and have to shut down our office there. But principles matter more than profit.” - More info