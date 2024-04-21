Wins of the Week Ep17 with Ted Kuntz
Prosecuting covid crimes, stopping pedophilia and gender confusion in schools, exiting the WHO, and a tsunami of full spectrum truth from entertainers, doctors, investigators and political prisoners.
Ted and I hope that you have had a healthy and successful week. We certainly have had a powerful week of advancement across the truth and freedom movement. I think you will find this uplifting, entertaining, strategically informative, and cathartic.
Dr Trozzi: Please use and share our free library and help support our work.
Vaccine Choice Canada: Take advantage of the resources and events at Vaccine Choice Canada and help support the important VCC mission.
Dr Patrick Phillips: Follow, Counselling and healing, YouTube channel, Contact or Donate by etransfer: patrickphillipsmd@protonmail.com
Wins of the Week
Political
Tens of thousands of people rallied over the weekend in central Tokyo to protest the World Health Organization’s proposed pandemic treaty and amendments to the International Health Regulations. The rally was organized by Citizen’s Association Against the Pandemic Treaty, with help from the World Council of Health Japan. The rally called for Japan’s withdrawal from the WHO. - More info
This week the Dutch Parliament passed by a majority vote Dutch Parliament Votes to Instruct the Government to demand a delay in both WHO votes–and if no delay, to vote against the proposals. Some of the motion read: whereas this does not provide sufficient opportunity to examine the changes and their important legal, health, economic, financial and human rights implications; whereas the request to adopt the amendments to the IHR or the text of the envisaged pandemic treaty is not in line with the UN principles and guidelines; instructs the government to request a postponement of the vote on the amendments and thus on the IHR and the new pandemic treaty at the World Health Assembly and, if this postponement is not obtained, to vote against the proposed amendments to the IHR and the new pandemic treaty as a whole; - More info
Calling it Like it Is
American commentator Bill Maher says Canada serves as a “cautionary tale” when it comes to “extreme wokeness” and an example of what happens when a country goes too far to the left of the political spectrum. Maher stated: “I need to cite you (Canada) as a cautionary tale to help my country. And the moral of that tale is yes, you can move too far left. At its worst, Canada is what American voters think happens when there’s no one putting a check on extreme wokeness,” Maher also said. “They say in politics liberals are the gas pedal and conservatives are the brakes, and I’m generally with the gas pedal, but not if we’re driving off a cliff.” - More info
In the latest episode of Dr. Phil, the renowned clinical psychologist delivered a powerful message about the mishandling of COVID. He said: “You hear people say, ‘Well, we did the best we could with what we knew.’ No, they did not,” “They knew better. And if they didn’t know better, they damn well should have known better. That’s what they’re paid to do.” “And my concern is, when the next pandemic turns the corner, who's got the plan then? What was learned from this? I'm saying we need to think about whether we're going to rely on science and how we're going to react when the government comes in and starts telling us what we can and can't do. I think we need less government. I think if they would step back, we tend to have a way to work these things out.” - More info
On Russell Brand’s “Stay Free” podcast, with Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Brand asked, “Can you tell us the lessons we can learn from the figure of Anthony Fauci.” Dr. Ladapo responded, “Maybe lesson number one is to really examine the deliverer of your information. I think a lot of people, early on, were just completely snowed by Dr. Fauci.” “Who he is is a dishonest, self-serving political animal who happens to have scientific training.” He clearly… is obviously a dishonest and untrustworthy person.” - More info
A damning report on the Edmonton Police Service’s COVID-19 response alleges leadership in the police force knew vaccines caused “serious” injury, but mandated them for officers and civilian employees anyways. Edmonton Police Service’s meeting minutes and disclosed information shows that adverse events, and the experimental status of the COVID-19 vaccines were known in January of 2021. These were discussed within the Pandemic Committee and EPS leadership.
The report states: “With knowledge of harm, illness and deaths relating to the vaccine, continuing to mandate the vaccinations in the workplace shows negligence on the part of the employer.” The report
recommendations also include:
A criminal investigation with public oversight by an independent team to review information, evidence, communications and actions of EPS leadership and professionals within the organization.
An investigation into the chief of police for abuse of his position of authority that resulted in discriminatory and inconsistent application of discipline.
Investigate EPS leadership and all advisors for possible breach of their duty of care in ensuring laws were followed.
Determine who or what entity was involved, potentially criminally, in requiring unjustified workplace measures and violations including a lack of, or false, information provided to employees about workplace health and safety and hazards.
A referral for a criminal investigation into the obstruction of investigations preventing police and others to determine if there is criminal obstruction of justice, breach of trust, Charter and constitutional rights.
The report concludes: “This level of abuse on the population was negligent, intentional, and there was the duty for those in the position of authority to stop the harm.” – More info
In the statement by Marco Huigenbos one of the Coutts three after being found guilty of mischief for behaviour at the Alberta border during the Covid protests Mr. Huigenbos says – ““Our legal system may find me/us guilty, but the legality and morality of our country are no longer aligned.”
Brian Peckford agrees. In his blog this week he writes – “These Coutts men are to be lauded for their courage, their faith and their tenacity in the face of the country’s leadership , at all levels , that has lost its way. This present leadership at federal, provincial and municipal levels have abused the efforts our early 19th century reformers who were fighting for our rights and freedoms and have insulted all those who fought for our country’s freedom in the great wars.” - More info
A new documentary titled Unsafe and Ineffective is now available for free viewing. It is the true story of the biggest lie ever told to the American people. - More info
Legal
Idaho Republican Governor Brad Little signed into law on Wednesday a measure requiring public libraries to block children’s access to sexually explicit materials, the latest in a string of measures siding with parents over the LGBT lobby. The new law forbids both freestanding and school libraries from giving minors any material “harmful” to them, including visual representations “of a person or portion of the human body that depicts nudity, or sexual conduct. Failure to move the material would open up a library to civil suits. Idaho has previously banned gender “transition” procedures for minors, transgender pronoun mandates in schools, males competing in women’s sports, and male students using female restrooms. - More info
Medical
A survey of more than 4,100 healthcare personnel at a New York healthcare system reveals that 17% were hesitant to receive the recommended COVID-19 vaccine booster, and 33% were unsure about vaccinating their children. The study, published in the journal Vaccine, revealed that a third of respondents (32.8%) said the current childhood vaccination schedule was too taxing on a child’s immune system. Overall, 45.0% of HCP indicated that parents should decide whether vaccines are given to their children, even if their opinions and beliefs countered scientific evidence on vaccinations, and 61.0% said delaying recommended vaccines for several visits after their recommended schedule was OK. In total, 30.0% believed that parents and caregivers should be able to request nonmedical exemptions for school entry. - More info
It looks like the Federal government has just quietly admitted they have a problem with Vaccine injuries. $36 million has been budgeted over the next 2 years for the Vaccine Injury Support Program. - More info
The federal government in Canada has destroyed almost a third of all COVID-19 vaccine doses that entered its inventory. The government released the information further to an order paper question from Conservative MP Dean Allison. Public Services and Procurement Canada says a total of 353.5 million doses were purchased through advanced purchase agreements, enough to vaccinate every Canadian over eight times. The total cost an estimated $10.6 billion was spent on vaccine purchases. Many of the doses were never delivered, due to a company folding or not developing a vaccine. Many of the doses have also yet to be make it into federal inventory or have been forfeited. A December briefing note for Health Minister Mark Holland indicates that Public Health Authority does not intend to purchase additional COVID-19 vaccines “once firm contractual deliveries under existing Purchase Agreements are completed at the end of the calendar year 2024.” - More info
Dr. Aseem Malhotra's testimony delivered in the Helsinski District Court on April 12, 2024 stated:
"... the original trials conducted by Pfizer revealed that in the trial, the protection from infection wasn't 95%, was actually 0.84%..."
"the reason most doctors were fed one particular narrative is that they were trusting information coming from senior academics and doctors who had direct financial or institutional ties to the drug industry."
"it's important to mention that the drug industry has a financial and legal obligation to make profit for their shareholders. They have no legal requirement to give you the best treatment"
"A very senior employee of META, who I met, explained to me that the so called independent fact checkers that come up on social media sites are not independent at all." - More info
Dr Ian Brighthope, a physician with 49 years of experience, has declared mRNA a class one carcinogen. He states: “Today, on behalf of my professional friends and medical colleagues, I declare the mRNA vaccines to be a class one carcinogen. mRNA is also a broad-spectrum mutagen. mRNA must be banned internationally.” - More info
Dr Hilary Cass has submitted her final report and recommendations to NHS England in her role as Chair of the Independent Review of gender identity services for children and young people. Cass pulls no punches in exposing the false foundation upon which the entire edifice of “gender-affirming care” is built. Drawing extensively on a series of systematic literature reviews and in-depth interviews with doctors, parents, and patients, she writes: “The reality is that we have no good evidence on the long-term outcomes of interventions to manage gender-related distress… for the majority of young people. A medical pathway may not be the best way to achieve this.”
The report advises a U-turn from the “gender-affirming” construct of drugs and surgery toward a model of careful psychological counselling. Dr. Cass delivers a scathing indictment of the shaky evidence for guidelines used by the World Professional Association for Transgender Health, The American Academy of Pediatrics, and the American Endocrine Society; and she exposes their repeated practice of using non-evidence-based guidelines to justify other non-evidence-based guidelines. - More info
A new book by Marc Giradot, The Needle’s Secret – Unravelling the Secret of Vaccine Harm reveals how the injection of vaccines directly into the bloodstream, bypassing natural defense mechanisms, can lead to widespread damage, initiating a cascade of health problems that mirror the epidemics of modern-day illnesses from cardiovascular diseases to neurodegenerative disorders. Giradot describes vaccination as “a medical mistake repeated billions of times”. - More info
Protocol 7 is now available. This film, by Dr Andrew Wakefield, will change the world. It’s about the truth about the efficacy of the MMR vaccine and details—with hard evidence—how Merck defrauded the US Government and the people of the United States of America. - More info
More Related Material
Trudeau and the covid crimes:
Cancer and the covid-19 “vaccines”
Global cancer rates exploding post “vaccines” & being covered up. Dr Mark Trozzi April 2022
Dr. Ryan Cole | How the Covid “Vaccines” Cause Cancer also April 2022
Dr Trozzi Alert | There’s DNA in the RNA Shots. Lots! April 2023
How the Covid “Vaccines” Cripple the Immune System | Series. This video series explains how the forced covid injections damage their victims’ immune systems, rendering them more vulnerable to infections and cancer.
The WHO a.k.a. “World Homicidal Organization” Urgent Exit Required.
The Sexualization of kids and the gender agenda
Dr. Chris Milburn, Dr. Laura Braden, Dr. Aris Lavranos, and Dr. Mark Trozzi on the sexualization of children and medical procedures on minors.
Sexual Exploitation of Children. Children are being sexualized in Canadian schools, globally under UN and WHO direction. Here see alert, solutions, and a related WCH event invitation.
Until ALL ingredients in vaccines are revealed (some ingredients are not declared because of commercial or proprietary interests), they MUST BE BANNED. Safety studies must be conducted by independent organizations who are not subject to being "bought".
Again Thank you for the positivity and wins …. However….17%/33% healthcare providers only ???? Disappointing and disgraceful. God help us .🙏