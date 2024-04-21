Ted and I hope that you have had a healthy and successful week. We certainly have had a powerful week of advancement across the truth and freedom movement. I think you will find this uplifting, entertaining, strategically informative, and cathartic.

This week the Dutch Parliament passed by a majority vote Dutch Parliament Votes to Instruct the Government to demand a delay in both WHO votes–and if no delay, to vote against the proposals. Some of the motion read: whereas this does not provide sufficient opportunity to examine the changes and their important legal, health, economic, financial and human rights implications; whereas the request to adopt the amendments to the IHR or the text of the envisaged pandemic treaty is not in line with the UN principles and guidelines; instructs the government to request a postponement of the vote on the amendments and thus on the IHR and the new pandemic treaty at the World Health Assembly and, if this postponement is not obtained, to vote against the proposed amendments to the IHR and the new pandemic treaty as a whole; - More info

Tens of thousands of people rallied over the weekend in central Tokyo to protest the World Health Organization’s proposed pandemic treaty and amendments to the International Health Regulations. The rally was organized by Citizen’s Association Against the Pandemic Treaty, with help from the World Council of Health Japan. The rally called for Japan’s withdrawal from the WHO. - More info

American commentator Bill Maher says Canada serves as a “cautionary tale” when it comes to “extreme wokeness” and an example of what happens when a country goes too far to the left of the political spectrum. Maher stated: “I need to cite you (Canada) as a cautionary tale to help my country. And the moral of that tale is yes, you can move too far left. At its worst, Canada is what American voters think happens when there’s no one putting a check on extreme wokeness,” Maher also said. “They say in politics liberals are the gas pedal and conservatives are the brakes, and I’m generally with the gas pedal, but not if we’re driving off a cliff.” - More info

In the latest episode of Dr. Phil, the renowned clinical psychologist delivered a powerful message about the mishandling of COVID. He said: “You hear people say, ‘Well, we did the best we could with what we knew.’ No, they did not,” “They knew better. And if they didn’t know better, they damn well should have known better. That’s what they’re paid to do.” “And my concern is, when the next pandemic turns the corner, who's got the plan then? What was learned from this? I'm saying we need to think about whether we're going to rely on science and how we're going to react when the government comes in and starts telling us what we can and can't do. I think we need less government. I think if they would step back, we tend to have a way to work these things out.” - More info

On Russell Brand’s “Stay Free” podcast, with Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo, Brand asked, “Can you tell us the lessons we can learn from the figure of Anthony Fauci.” Dr. Ladapo responded, “Maybe lesson number one is to really examine the deliverer of your information. I think a lot of people, early on, were just completely snowed by Dr. Fauci.” “Who he is is a dishonest, self-serving political animal who happens to have scientific training.” He clearly… is obviously a dishonest and untrustworthy person.” - More info

A damning report on the Edmonton Police Service’s COVID-19 response alleges leadership in the police force knew vaccines caused “serious” injury, but mandated them for officers and civilian employees anyways. Edmonton Police Service’s meeting minutes and disclosed information shows that adverse events, and the experimental status of the COVID-19 vaccines were known in January of 2021. These were discussed within the Pandemic Committee and EPS leadership.

The report states: “With knowledge of harm, illness and deaths relating to the vaccine, continuing to mandate the vaccinations in the workplace shows negligence on the part of the employer.” The report recommendations also include: A criminal investigation with public oversight by an independent team to review information, evidence, communications and actions of EPS leadership and professionals within the organization. An investigation into the chief of police for abuse of his position of authority that resulted in discriminatory and inconsistent application of discipline. Investigate EPS leadership and all advisors for possible breach of their duty of care in ensuring laws were followed. Determine who or what entity was involved, potentially criminally, in requiring unjustified workplace measures and violations including a lack of, or false, information provided to employees about workplace health and safety and hazards. A referral for a criminal investigation into the obstruction of investigations preventing police and others to determine if there is criminal obstruction of justice, breach of trust, Charter and constitutional rights. The report concludes: “This level of abuse on the population was negligent, intentional, and there was the duty for those in the position of authority to stop the harm.” – More info

In the statement by Marco Huigenbos one of the Coutts three after being found guilty of mischief for behaviour at the Alberta border during the Covid protests Mr. Huigenbos says – ““Our legal system may find me/us guilty, but the legality and morality of our country are no longer aligned.” Brian Peckford agrees. In his blog this week he writes – “These Coutts men are to be lauded for their courage, their faith and their tenacity in the face of the country’s leadership , at all levels , that has lost its way. This present leadership at federal, provincial and municipal levels have abused the efforts our early 19th century reformers who were fighting for our rights and freedoms and have insulted all those who fought for our country’s freedom in the great wars.” - More info