Friends, it has been another great week in the truth and freedom movement. Ted and I hope you are encouraged, entertained, informed and uplifted by today’s report. Keep up the great work! Thanks and blessings to you all!

Dr Trozzi: Please use and share our free library and help support our work.

Vaccine Choice Canada: Take advantage of the resources and events at Vaccine Choice Canada and help support the important VCC mission.

Vaccine Choice Canada: New Parents Guide to Understanding Vaccination

On April 15, Alberta Legislature passed a private members’ Bill to protect the Edmonton River Valley from Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s National Urban Park Initiative which would give the federal government power over provincial parks to enforce a variety of quotas related to the “climate” and “diversity.” MLA Brandon Lunty who initiated the bill said: “Albertans elected our United Conservative government with a majority mandate to, among other things, protect families and communities from federal overreach and intrusion. That’s exactly what this bill accomplishes.” - More info

A group of Alberta doctors has been tasked by Premier Danielle Smith with reviewing how health data was used to inform decision-making during the pandemic. The task force is being led by Dr. Gary Davidson, who publicly questioned during the height of the pandemic how the government was using data to justify lockdowns. Ms. Smith defended the choice of Dr. Davidson to lead the review saying - “I needed somebody who was going to look at everything that happened with some fresh eyes and maybe with a little bit of a contrarian perspective because we’ve only ever been given one perspective.” The task force was formed in November 2022, shortly after Smith took office, and it’s due to submit its findings in May. Premier Smith said the report will be made public. - More info

Argentinian President Javier Milei has balanced the country’s budget and generated a quarterly budget surplus for the first time since 2008 by cutting inflated bureaucratic salaries. “This is the first quarter with a financial surplus since 2008,” said Milei, who was voted into office in November 2023 after his campaign promise to reduce Argentina’s deficit to zero. “If the state does not spend more than it collects and does not issue (money), there is not inflation. This is not magic.” - More info