More people are joining the truth and freedom movement as we advance on legal, political, medical, and informational fronts. Ted and I hope this report brings you insights, strategies, and encouragement. Keep up the great work!

The government of British Columbia is changing course on public drug use. BC Premier David Eby said that while he has compassion for those struggling with addictions, “that compassion, that concern for people who are struggling, does not mean that anything goes. As a result, he said, the B.C. government is asking Health Canada to “urgently change” the province’s decriminalization policy to stop drug use in public. Eby admitted safe supply was leading to an “escalation” of public drug consumption. The U-turn by the provincial government comes after repeated criticisms of the decriminalization policies by local politicians, health workers, and police about open drug use in public spaces. - More info

Town of Woodstock in Ontario will no longer fly Pride banners on downtown lampposts. A new directive by mayor and council only allows banners promoting tourism and heritage. - More info

Two states have passed laws – and two states have bills pending – intended to prevent the World Health Organization from overriding states’ authority on matters of public health policy. Utah and Florida passed laws and Louisiana and Oklahoma have legislation set to take effect soon pending final votes. Several other states are considering similar bills. Mary Holland, president of Children’s Health Defense stated: It is encouraging to see states like Louisiana, Oklahoma, and Utah pass resolutions to clarify that the WHO has no power to determine health policy in their states. There is no legitimate constitutional basis for the federal government to outsource health decisions to an international body. As state legislatures become aware of the WHO’s agenda, they are pushing back to assert their autonomy – and this is welcome says Ms. Holland - More info

Townhalls are continuing to be scheduled across Canada, with many inspired by townhalls2024.ca Next week there are Townhalls in Port Alberni (May 8), Comox Valley (May 9), Nanaimo (May 10), and Vancouver (May 25). To start up a townhall in your area: Click here