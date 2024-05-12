Wins of the Week Ep20 with Ted Kuntz
WCH Canada Alert and Call to Action
Wins of the Week – May 10, 2024
Political
In a shocking turn of events, all 49 Republican senators, led by Senator Ron Johnson, have formally urged President Joe Biden to withdraw his support in expanding the World Health Organization’s (WHO) pandemic authority. The letter, sent ahead of the 77th World Health Assembly scheduled from May 27 to June 1, 2024, in Geneva, Switzerland, argues that the WHO’s mishandling of the COVID-19 crisis underscores the need for major reforms rather than granting it more power. The senators warn that such an expansion could threaten U.S. sovereignty and constitutional rights, emphasizing that any international agreement enhancing WHO’s authority should be treated as a treaty, requiring a two-thirds supermajority vote in the Senate for approval. - More info
John Rustad, the BC Conservative leader, introduced his private member’s bill to classify publicly funded sports teams and events according to the “biological sex” of participants. The bill would prevent biological males from competing in women's events. While the bill, The Fairness in Women’s and Girls’ Sports Act, was voted down at first reading, which is a rarity in the BC Legislature, it was a win to have this bill introduced in the legislature, and will no doubt help to clarify our voting choices in BC this Fall. - More info
Legal
A Notice of Liability was delivered to individuals at the W.H.O. this week including WHO Director General Tedros. The notice addressed both corporate and personal liability in wrongdoing. It states: “Based on your authority as the designated WHO Director General, the majority of people around the world trusted your words when you stated that Covid-19 GMOs and gene therapies were “safe and effective”. This claim cannot be substantiated and is further disproved by Covid-19 vaccine contracts. As such, the right to free and informed consent was violated for every human being who was injected with the experimental Covid-19 GMO gene therapy called ‘vaccines’. Your failure to advise on, recommend, promote and ensure free and informed consent for these Covid-19 GMO gene therapies can be prosecuted for both breach of your duty of care as well as for battery. The WHO and its employees can no longer say they are ignorant of the issues and public concerns. - More info
A Quebec court has authorized two separate class-action lawsuits against YouTube and Facebook for allegedly censoring posts and videos critical of COVID-19 measures and vaccines. Quebec Superior Court Judge Lukasz Granosik issued his decisions on April 29. In the lawsuit against YouTube, the plaintiff, Éloïse Boies, alleges that YouTube censored three of her videos that questioned the pandemic health measures of the government and the COVID-19 vaccine. YouTube cited a violation of its platform policy, stating that Ms. Boies spread “incorrect medical information contradicting that of local health authorities or the World Health Organization (WHO) regarding COVID-19.” Ms. Boies, who runs YouTube channel “Elo Wants To Know,” argues that YouTube’s content control related to the COVID-19 pandemic is an unlawful an intentional infringement on freedom of expression, which is protected by the Canadian Charter of Rights and Freedoms. “If it carries out censorship by preventing certain people from posting videos and prevents other people from viewing these same videos, it thus hinders the free circulation of ideas and exposes itself to having to defend its ways of doing things.” Judge Granosik mentions in his judgment that “Freedom of expression does not only mean freedom of speech, but also freedom of publication and freedom of creation.” The judge then quotes from the Supreme Court of Canada saying, “it is difficult to imagine a guaranteed freedom which is more important than freedom of expression in a democratic society.” - More info
Veteran OBGYN physician Dr. James Thorp called on attorneys this week to take on lawsuits against medical institutions that forced the experimental and “dangerous” COVID-19 injections on babies and pregnant women. Thorp explained in a lengthy X thread that many hospitals signed “secret, unethical, and likely illegal” cooperative agreements with Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to force the Covid shots on “the most vulnerable patients.” “Did you inform your patients that you were not acting independently, but rather under threat of termination from your hospital system, or under threat from your state license or board certification?” - More info
Pfizer Inc. has agreed to settle more than 10,000 cases accusing it of hiding the cancer risks of its Zantac heartburn drug, according to people familiar with the deal, the biggest of the litigation. The agreements cover cases in state courts across the US but don’t completely resolve the company’s exposure to Zantac claims, according to the people, who spoke on the condition of anonymity because they weren’t authorized to discuss the settlement publicly. Financial details of the accords weren’t immediately available. The US Food and Drug Administration confirmed the findings in 2020 and ordered drugmakers to take all versions of the medicine off the market. - More info
Medical
AstraZeneca is withdrawing its COVID-19 vaccine worldwide months after it acknowledged a rare and dangerous side effect. The manufacturers admitted this in court documents months ago. The application to withdraw the vaccine's marketing authorization in the European Union was made on March 5 and came into effect on Tuesday. - More info
Former CNN host, Chris Cuomo, says it was "wrong" for clinicians to "play scared" on the benefits of Ivermectin so that he shared "bad information" with the public. Cuomo made his comments on a recent episode of the Patrick Bet-David podcast. “The entire clinical community knew that Ivermectin couldn't hurt you. "It's cheap. It's not owned by anybody. And it's used as an anti microbial, anti viral and all of these different ways. It has been for a long time," Cuomo said. He also disclosed for the first time that he has been suffering from side effects he attributes to the COVID-19 vaccine. - More info
Calling It Like It Is
On May 3, 2024 the New York Times posted an article on their front page entitled - Thousands Believe Covid Vaccines Harmed Them. Is Anyone Listening? Among other experts it reported that Dr. Janet Woodcock, a long-time leader of the FDA who retired in February, said she believed that some recipients had experienced uncommon but “serious” and “life-changing” reactions beyond those described by federal agencies. “I feel bad for those people,” said Dr. Woodcock, who became the F.D.A.’s acting commissioner in January 2021 as the vaccines were rolling out. “I believe their suffering should be acknowledged, that they have real problems, and they should be taken seriously.” “I’m disappointed in myself,” she added. “I did a lot of things I feel very good about, but this is one of the few things I feel I just didn’t bring it home.” - More info
Nurse practitioner Sean Barcavage, who was also featured in a New York Times article discussing similar vaccine-related injuries shared his alarming experience with vaccine side effects that began just minutes after receiving his first dose in 2020. Barcavage expressed his expectation of support from his pro-vaccine colleagues, who he believed would assist him in his time of need. Instead, he encountered a starkly different reality. “I thought my pro-vaccine colleagues who championed me would lift me up and help me. Instead, they turned around, dismissed, denied, and tried to censor and bury me,” Barcavage said. - More info
Elon Musk is once again speaking out against the proposed Online Harms Act, calling it an “attack” on free speech rights in Canada. The billionaire owner of social media platform X called the proposed legislation “a terrible attack on the rights of Canadians to speak freely” in a May 7 post. Musk waded into the issue in response to an article about the new changes being brought in with the proposed legislation, and in response to psychologist and author Jordan Peterson who also commented on the new bill. Mr. Peterson called the legislation “the most Orwellian piece of legislation ever promoted in the West.” - More info
Citizen Action
The West Kelowna Branch of the Kelowna Citizens Safety Association has formally filed a complaint with WorkSafe BC concerning the ongoing aerial BTK pesticide spray program being conducted in 13 communities across the Province. This program involves the spraying of bacterial pesticides over various residential, commercial, industrial, and park areas, including government offices and government-funded facilities such as hospitals, schools, care homes, and homeless shelters. The KCSA demands a provincial halt to the aerial BTK pesticide program and insists that the Ministry of Forests be prohibited from assuming the role of inspectors or monitors of these applications. - More info
After months of work the Parent's Rights Fact Sheet is now available at StrongAndFreeCanada.org This exhaustive 40 page document lists all laws and legal decisions in Canada which support your rights as a parent to be informed about your child and to make decisions for your minor children.
Stand for Health Freedom is proud to announce that this is the most active legislative session they’ve had since our inception. They issued 155 statewide calls to action across the nation with 132 of those being in support of good policy! That’s a 158% increase over last year. “In years past, we’ve had to fight many more bills than we were able to champion, but 2024 has flipped that on its head. This year we saw a 286% increase of good bills we were able to support. Do you know what helped make this happen? Our Vote for Health Freedom project. In 2022, we helped 892 candidates who stand for health freedom get elected. In 2023, we saw 134 candidates take office. This project has truly helped us change the momentum in our statehouses for the better! Already this year, through the early primaries (only four states so far) we’ve helped 148 candidates move on to the general election! So, take heart, there’s still hope in this broken world. And you can still make a difference. While the national media pumps out fear and despair, know that those who are willing can still change the world. Did you know that only 30% of U.S. citizens take part in the primary process? This is the exact reason we call it our “secret weapon,” because if the health freedom movement steps up and votes freedom-loving candidates onto the ballot for the general election, we will continue to win.As our Associate Director Valerie Borek says, “It’s not time to give up, it’s time to show up.” - More info
