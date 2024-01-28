Welcome to the latest edition of positive updates that will inspire and uplift you, showcasing the recent progress made in our pursuit of truth and freedom by noble people in Canada and around the world.

Please subscribe to support our mission. We operate on a tight budget and would not be able to continue without our audience´s support. Please also take advantage of our extensive free library of information that can save you and your family’s lives. If you would like to make a donation towards our cause, please click here.

Wins of the Week – January 28, 2024

Legal

1. The Federal Court of Canada has ruled the invocation of the Emergencies Act ultra vires. In other words, it was an abuse of power, discriminatory, unconstitutional, beyond the legal power or authority, unlawful, illegal.

In his ruling, Justice Richard G. Mosley wrote:

“I have concluded that the decision to issue the Proclamation does not bear the hallmarks of reasonableness — justification, transparency and intelligibility — and was not justified in relation to the relevant factual and legal constraints that were required to be taken into consideration.”

Read more or for the full decision click here.

2. The College of Registered Nurses of Saskatchewan has ruled in favour of registered nurse Leah McInnes at a disciplinary hearing with the College. McInnes opposed vaccine mandates as a violation of basic ethical principles of autonomy and informed and voluntary consent of patients.

During the hearings that took place last year, experts, including the Investigation Committee’s own expert, testified that vaccines don't provide sterilizing immunity, vindicating McInnes.

Thankfully for Ms. McInnes and all Canadians who depend on an informed and ethical nursing profession, the Discipline Committee of the College accepted the evidence presented to them and found that Ms. McInnes had, in no way, misinformed the public. In their Jan. 12 decision, they said the case shouldn’t have even proceeded to a hearing. - Read more

3. The College of Physicians and Surgeons of Alberta has dropped charges against an Edmonton-area doctor who gave out COVID-19 vaccine exemptions to patients. Dr. Michal Princ was charged with professional misconduct and was scheduled for a disciplinary hearing on March 8. The charges against him were formally dropped on Jan. 10 according to a news release from the Justice Centre for Constitutional Freedoms.

The lawyer for Dr. Princ, stated:

“our client was ethically motivated by the sacrosanct and longstanding principle of ‘do no harm.’ We are pleased the CPSA has withdrawn charges, although we wish the charges had been withdrawn to protect professional independence, not based on the Ingram ruling.” - Read more

4. The Justice Centre announced this week that the charge against Scott Bennett for not using the ArriveCAN app has been dismissed. During the trial there was no witnesses for the prosecution. As a result, the Ontario Court of Justice dismissed the charge against Mr. Bennett. While thrilled with this outcome, Bennett’s lawyers said they are disappointed that the constitutionality of the Federal Government’s decision to detain citizens based on their vaccination status may never see judicial scrutiny. - Read more

5. Children’s Health Defense and several Philadelphia parents have filed a lawsuit challenging a city law that allows minors as young as 11 years old to consent to vaccination without their parents’ knowledge. The lawsuit, filed Nov. 1, 2023, alleges the City of Philadelphia engaged in a “wink and a nod” practice of vaccinating children behind parents’ backs without informed consent for the past 15 years. - Read more

6. American playwright, author, and political satirist CJ Hopkins was acquitted of criminal charges in a court in Berlin this week. Hopkins was accused of disseminating pro-Nazi propaganda in two Tweets about mask mandates. The two Tweets at issue featured a swastika on one of the masks that everyone was forced to wear in public during 2020 to 2022. The image is the cover of his book. In a compelling court room speech Hopkins explained the hallmarks of totalitarianism and how what is happening today is similar to what happened in Nazi Germany. His speech is worth reading and sharing. - Read more

Political

1. UFC middleweight champion Sean Strickland caught attention before his main event fight on Jan. 20 in Toronto as he sparred with journalists, criticized the prime minister, and told Canadians he’s standing up for their freedom. The American mixed martial artist told a rowdy crowd at the event’s press conference on Jan. 18 that he would continue to “stick up for you guys.” He appeared donning a white t-shirt with the printed words “Make Canada Great Again.” - Read more

2. On January 27th the Arizona Republican party will be voting on the ‘Ban the Jab’ resolution. It passed the Arizona Republican Party’s resolution committee with a 12-0 vote. The ‘Ban the Jab’ resolution declares the injections to be biological and technological weapons, and calls on the Governor to prohibit, and the Attorney General to confiscate the vials and conduct a forensic analysis. - Read more

3. Sen. Rand Paul said Dr. Anthony Fauci, should “go to prison” over his “dishonesty” in handling the COVID-19 pandemic and lying to Congress.

He added:

“History should judge him as a deficient person who made one of the worst decisions in public health history — in the entire history of the world.” - Read more

4. The South Carolina House of Representatives voted 82-23 to stand for the protection of children, ensuring they are not exposed to irreversible medical procedures at an age when they are most vulnerable.

According to the language of the legislation, “[a] physician, mental health provider, or other health care professional shall not engage in the provision or performance of gender transition procedures to a person under 18 years of age.” A physician who violates the law by performing “genital gender reassignment surgery… is guilty of inflicting great bodily injury upon a child.”

The bill would also prohibit any public school employee from failing to inform a child’s parents about that child’s gender confusion, or “encourag[ing] or coerc[ing] a minor to withhold from the minor’s parent or legal guardian the fact that the minor’s perception of his or her gender is inconsistent with his or her sex.” - Read more

5. A bill passed by the Ohio House and Senate that protects minors from transgender medical interventions and blocks males from competing against girls and women in sports will take effect in 90 days after the state House and Senate have now voted to override Gov. Mike DeWine’s veto of the legislation. Ohio’s Senate voted Wednesday, 24-8, to override the governor’s veto - Read more

6. The latest polls from Angus Reid show that the Liberal Party has the support of just 24 percent of Canadians, while the NDP has 20 percent support. The Conservatives top the polls with 41 percent support. Liberal MP Ken McDonald says it could be time for the party to conduct a leadership review of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. - Read more

7. The Utah Constitutional Sovereignty Act, which was passed by the state Senate on Friday, is expected to pass through the state House of Representatives and be signed off by Governor Spencer Cox in mere weeks. The Utah Constitutional Sovereignty Act is designed as a legislative mechanism to safeguard the state’s autonomy and constitutional rights by pre-empting enforcement of federal regulations. Senator Scott Sandall, the chief sponsor of the bill stated:

“I’ll give the credit where the genesis came from: Alberta. We share some of the common concerns about federal overreach and in that way I think we partner, even across the border.” - Read more

Medical

1. Apparently the US is on the brink of a life-threatening situation according to an article in the UK’s Daily Mail. The article states the US has dangerously high rates of unvaccinated individuals, raising the risk of a wave of preventable deaths.

All this because the state of Georgia confirmed its first patient infected with measles in nearly four years this week, making it the fifth state to declare a case of measles so far this year. It appears that more and more parents are questioning what they’ve been told about all vaccines. - Read more

2. This week Dr. Peter McCullough Issued a Global Call to Ban all mRNA Platforms. He stated:

“All mRNA vaccines are expected to cause myocarditis; the platform should be banned along with all Disease X GOF research.” - Read more

3. Mikki Willis’s documentary The Great Awakening will be part of the 18th annual Santa Monica Film Festival! Other freedom films included in the film festival are: Shot Dead, and We Will Not Be Silenced. The Great Awakening reveals what is really happening in the world globally - Read more

4. Mobile phones in Australian schools are now banned under federal law in a policy announced by Minister for Education this week. Proponents of a ban argued that students’ learning is disrupted when distracted by smartphones in class. Reaction to the new policy was mixed with some questioning if the ban was a violation of a student’s human rights. Another suggested smartphones inhibited social interaction. Kudos to Australia. - Read more