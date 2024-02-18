Wins of the Week EP8 With Ted Kuntz
Dr Trozzi and Ted Kuntz (president of Vaccine Choice Canada) share success stories of the past week.
Welcome to the latest edition of positive updates that will inspire and uplift you, showcasing the recent progress made in our pursuit of truth and freedom by noble people in Canada and around the world.
Wins of the Week
Legal
Vincent Gircys, Eddie Cornell, and 18 other plaintiffs have launched legal action against Justin Trudeau, Chrystia Freeland, David Lametti, Dominic Leblanc, Bill Blair, Marco Mendicino, The Royal Canadian Mounted Police, cabinet ministers, banks and credit unions and more than 28 others. The statement reads:
The conduct of the Defendants toward each and every Plaintiff in these circumstances included several torts, breaches of fundamental rights and freedoms, and wanton disregard for the wellbeing of the individual Plaintiffs. The conduct was unlawful, reprehensible, was politically motivated and charged which included large-scale attempts to intimidate, denigrate, and otherwise disparage and discourage the Plaintiffs.
The Plaintiffs were unlawfully targeted unconstitutionally and had their Charter rights violated without due process or procedure and suffered harm as a result.
This is an exceptional case wherein the conduct of the Defendants, any or all of them, was malicious, high-handed, and reprehensible misconduct that offends the Court’s sense of decency and a substantial punitive damages award is warranted in these circumstances to dissuade such future conduct.
The main organizers of the Freedom Convoy have also launched a $2 million lawsuit against the federal government on the two-year anniversary of the Emergencies Act being invoked, claiming that Ottawa violated their Charter rights when invoking the act to end the peaceful protest.
Tamara Lich stated: “Our goal was, has always been, and will continue to be, holding our federal government agencies and our institutions accountable for breaching the Charter Rights & Freedoms of Canadian Citizens,”
“We will continue our quest for justice and accountability and will exhaust every tool available in order to ensure such violations never occur against the Canadian people again.” - More info
The Democracy Fund sent a letter to Elections Canada and Minister LeBlanc regarding its announcement of the launching of ElectoFacts, a website to provide "correct information about elections”. Elections Canada has also contacted social media companies asking them to remove what they deem "inaccurate" information.
The Democracy Fund states this is troubling because it is arguably an infringement of free speech rights, and there appears to be no judicial oversight of this censorship. They add: Canadians have the right to criticize their government and its processes - even if this criticism is wrong, inapt, trivial, unfair or unjustified. Efforts by the Western governments to constrain criticism using fashionable terms such as "misinformation" or "disinformation" are just state censorship rebranded for modern audiences. - More info
Political
Wyoming Legislator, Sarah Penn is proposing a bill that would require all blood donated from someone who has been injected with the COVID-19 vaccine to be labeled so blood recipients can choose what blood they want to receive. - More info
Lousiana has pledged to send National Guard troops to Texas to bolster local efforts to secure the southern border amid Texas’ ongoing dispute with the Biden administration over border security.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis also announced plans to assist Texas in securing its southern border. DeSantis stated: “If we don’t have a border, then we are not a sovereign country,” “You either have a border, or you don’t. You’re either a sovereign country, or you’re not. - More info
On Feb. 13th Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas was impeached on two counts relating to his handling of the border crisis with Mexico. Mayorkas became only the second presidential cabinet member ever to be impeached in the 236-year history of the United States government. The chamber burst into applause after the result was announced. - More info
Correction applied on 21 February 2024: BC Nurse, Corinne Mori, who refused to take the COVID jab, has exposed that significant funds was given to the BC nurse’s union from the NDP government. She claims the NDP government gave the union 100 million last year and has a memorandum of understanding to continue funding... 200 million this year, 250 million next year and 300 million every year after which would total 850 million over 4 years. - More info
Canada’s Auditor General Karen Hogan released a long-awaited report on the ArriveCan app, in which she said the CBSA, Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC), and Public Services and Procurement Canada showed a “glaring disregard for basic management and contracting practices throughout ArriveCan’s development and implementation.”
The report found that due to improper documentation and financial record-keeping, the precise cost of the ArriveCan app could not be determined. We didn’t find records to accurately show how much was spent on what, who did the work, or how and why contracting decisions were made and that paper trail should have existed,” - More info
Research has revealed that only one-third of Canadians trust mainstream media outlets, amid ongoing government payouts to keep legacy media outlets afloat. According to recent research by the CTRC, only one-third of Canadians consider mainstream media trustworthy and balanced. The survey followed Prime Minister Justin Trudeau’s claim that Canada must subsidize CBC to “protect our democracy.” - More info
Canadians’ trust in politicians has dropped to a new low, a recently released survey has found. The CanTrust Index 2024 said faith in the country’s top leader has dropped by 21 percent during the past eight years with just 25 percent of Canadians today saying they trust Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. Overall, only 17 percent of Canadians trust elected officials, and only about 3 in 10 Canadians trust their premiers. - More info
Medical
CTV News, of all places, reports that Ontario Hospital staffing shortages could be due to COVID-19 vaccine mandates. Unions representing Ontario hospital workers continue to label the province's staffing crisis at its breaking point. Some experts say continued COVID-19 vaccine mandates may inadvertently contribute to it. According to a report from the Financial Accountability Office of Ontario, Ontario will be short 33,000 nurses and PSWs by 2028 and must spend over $21 billion more to meet its expansion targets.- More info
Toby Roger’s Substack on Feb 14 calls it like it is. He wrote:
Vaccines are a civilization-destroying technology.
The people who poisoned you are not going to heal you.
Pharma weaponized belonging against us.
Pharma weaponized parents’ love for their children against us.
Pharma weaponized our deep respect for science against us.
Pharma weaponized normalcy bias against us.
Pharma created a crime so monstrous that few would believe it.
A study by Canadian academic David Haskell finds that diversity, equity, and inclusion training does more harm than good. David Haskell released his study on Feb. 12. The social scientist and associate professor at Wilfrid Laurier University says DEI training does more harm than good and calls his findings a “reality check.” - More info
A study of 10 gender transition clinics in Canada revealed the shocking result that half of them do not require any form of a psychological assessment before prescribing hormone blockers to youth. - More info
The EPA’s final witness in the fluoride neurotoxicity trial conceded that Fluoride causes Harm. A risk assessor for the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency admitted fluoride is neurotoxic at relatively low levels and conceded flaws in his own study as the landmark fluoride trial drew to a close. 200 Million Americans are exposed to fluoride without informed consent. - More info
... and as pointed out by Donna Laframboise and her freedom convoy truckers blog, the illegally invoked Emergencies Act was implemented during Canada's newest holiday approved by the Senate in 2021. The holiday is entitled: KINDNESS WEEK, the third week of February. Oh, the irony...
Thank you, Dr. Trozzi. Thanks for unselfishly taking the steps you have taken to help us understand what has been happening and for working so hard to share correct information. And thank your family for the sacrifices they have made.