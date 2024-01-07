Please subscribe to support our mission. We operate on a tight budget and would not be able to continue without our audience´s support. Please also take advantage of our extensive free library of information that can save you and your family’s lives. If you would like to make a donation towards our cause, please click here.

An Ontario Court Certifies Billion-Dollar Class Action Lawsuit Over Monsanto’s Roundup Herbicide over claims that it causes cancer. The lawsuit places Health Canada’s regulatory standards under scrutiny. Read more…

231 current and former military members in the US signed an open letter vowing to hold accountable those who implemented the COVID-19 vaccine mandate. They stated: “We pledge to convene courts-martial for the crimes they committed.” Read more…

A group of 3,000 doctors and medical professionals are suing the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) over a mandate that forces physicians to provide "gender-affirming" care to children. This includes prescribing hormone treatments and puberty blockers and performing surgery such as removing girls' breasts. Read more…

The Democracy Fund is taking the Board of Trustees of the Red Deer Catholic Regional Schools to court over its expulsion of former trustee Monique LaGrange, who was elected in 2021. LeGrange was removed from the board in November for posting a meme to her Facebook account that some people found offensive. Read more…

Bayer was ordered to pay $857 million to former students and parent volunteers at a Seattle-area school who blamed exposure to the company’s hazardous chemicals for causing brain damage and other ailments. Read more…

Tennessee’s Attorney General has filed a lawsuit against BlackRock charging that the firm “has been using aggressive strategies to push controversial environmental, social, and governance (ESG) goals across the assets it manages.” This is the first time a global asset manager is being sued for allegedly leveraging investors’ money to pursue political goals. Read more…

Former BC Attorney General Suzanne Anton weighed in on this ruling, stating: The recent decision of arbitrator Nicholas Glass in the Purolator Canada case provides a major upset to the vaccine mandate regime still occurring in BC. Read more…

A BC Arbitrator Rules Purolator Unjustly Terminated Employees Who Refused COVID Vaccines - The arbitrator has also ordered Purolator to compensate the employees for any lost wages and benefits. Read more…

The British Columbia Court of Appeal has ruled that the Case Regarding Vaccine Passports Should Be Heard. Read more…

In his report presented to the New Brunswick legislature, Auditor General Paul Martin stated that the office of the Chief Medical Officer was unable to provide him with the scientific articles, papers, publications, and analyses it used to formulate many COVID-19-related recommendations that informed the provincial government's health orders. Martin said he is "always surprised" when people don't keep documentation about health-related decisions. “If a doctor is overseeing any person or meeting with a person, they keep their files, they keep their notes … there's a file, there is evidence. I don't understand why it wouldn't be there in this case" referring to the governments’ decisions with regards to COVID. Read more…

New Brunswick’s outgoing chief medical health officer, Dr. Jennifer Russell, admitted that "political preferences'' helped inform the decisions that were made during the COVID-19 pandemic. Read more…

Florida Surgeon General Joseph Ladapo is raising concerns about the potential for the mRNA COVID shots to cause cancer because the product is contaminated with viral DNA. Read more…

Alberta Premier Danielle Smith promised to enshrine into law protections for people in Alberta who choose not to be vaccinated, as well as strengthen gun rights, and safeguard free speech by beefing up the provincial Bill of Rights. “I can give you my commitment that no one is going to be forced to make a medical choice that they don’t want to,” Smith told podcaster Shaun Newman. Read more…

Premier Smith reacted to criticism that her government toned down this year’s vaccination campaign by telling listeners to her call-in radio show that “most people can make their own judgements on their own level of risk.” She said: “I’m a politician. I’m not going to give medical advice. “I think people need to understand that most people can make their own judgements on their own level of risk, and I think that we got away from that concept in the last few years.” Read more…

As of January 1 Saskatchewan is no longer collecting the Federal Carbon Tax on home heating. Hopefully, this will lead the way for other provinces to do the same. Read more…