I will never forget the first time I heard Dr Roger Hodkinson speak. His was a refreshing voice in the wilderness. It gave me hope and courage.

It was November 13th 2020, Dr Hodkinson was the first physician to boldly confront any government in Canada over the Covid-19 agenda: the mandates, the masks, the school closures, vitamin D, and all the unjustifiable government abuse of the population. Here is that historic 5 minute speech to the Edmonton City Council’s Community public service committee

That short speech by Dr Hodkinson inspired many of us to be bold in informing and protecting our fellow Canadians and global citizens.

So I am very happy to share with you this new audio recording of myself in conversation with this true Canadian hero, my friend, Dr Roger Hodkinson. This is a no-holds-barred forum. We are polite and articulate, but heed no political correctness nonsense. Both of us share our best analysis regarding medicine, science, politics, crimes, corruption, and bold solutions. Unlike what is left of the old medical institutions; this is not a cult. Dr Hodkinson and I are not slaves. We speak our minds, and respect your intelligence. We do not agree on everything; nor should we.

This sort of free and open speech once made our civilization great; and it is needed now to restore our society and health, as well as the rule of law and human rights.

I hope you enjoy this audio wherever you are.

