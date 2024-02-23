Since before my first publication regarding the Covid-19 Genetic Injections in January 2021 titled “This Is Not A Vaccine” my goal has been to stop them. Despite limited success in alerting the public, the majority of humanity has been injected, and things are sadly unfolding as predicted: people are injured and dying in unprecedented numbers.

In June 2021, I published the detailed article and video titled: Covid “Vaccines”; How Dangerous Are They?” There I explained the nature of the spike-protein-genetic-code injections being fraudulently pushed on the public as “safe and effective vaccines”; and I explored many of the various harmful effects anticipated and revealed by the early data and anecdotal reports. That June 2021 report included this brief alert regarding toxic effects on women’s reproductive systems:

From Dr Trozzi statements in June 4, 2021 post: Covid “Vaccines”; How Dangerous Are They?

Women's health, Miscarriages and Sterilization

Menstrual issues, abnormal bleeding, postmenopausal bleeding, as well as miscarriages have been prominent among “vaccine” adverse events reported.



Processes contributing to this likely include small blood vessel damage, and the effects causing many bleeding and clotting disorders as discussed above. Also, there are concerns about the injections’ impact on hormone health, and the possibility of triggering an autoimmune response against the Syncytin-1 protein which is essential for placental health, and the capacity to support a pregnancy. Lifelong infertility is a possible covid injection effect. Additionally, ovaries are one of the organs which show the highest accumulation of the toxic spike glycoproteins produced by injection victims’ own cells.



DOCTORS INCLUDING FORMER PFIZER RESPIRATORY VP & CHIEF SCIENTIFIC ADVISOR FILE PETITION – COVID VACCINE COULD BE LINKED TO INFERTILITY

Today I would like to bring your attention to the observations of two experts in the field of fetal maternal health and pregnancy.

August 2022 Dr Luke McClindon:

In August 2022, Australian Gybecologist and fertility specialist Dr Luke McLindon, revealed disturbing observations of dramatically high miscariage rates among his pregnant patients who were covid-19 “vacinated”.

November 9th, 2023 Dr James Thorpe:

On November 9th 2023 at the Era Of Champions event hosted by Laura Lynn Tyler Thomspon, Gynecologist and Fetal Maternal Medicine Specialist Dr James Thorpe presented this passionate presentation of science, history, and philosophy relating to the current unprecedented and criminal medical assault on pregnant women, unborn children, and fertility.

Follow Dr James Thorpe here .

February 14th, 2024 Dr Peter McCullough:

On February 14, 2024 Dr Peter McCullough alerted us to big pharma’s most recent assault on pregnant women and babies in the name of RSV.

Follow Dr Peter McCullough on his Website and Substack ,

Friends, I remain under intense professional and financial attacks for alerting and informing you honestly. Please help support my mission by subscribing to my Substack or making a donation. Your support has made it possible for me and my small team to stay in the ring for three years now. Thank you!

Related Material:

Dr Luke McLindon:

Dr Thorpe:

Dr Peter McCullough:

Dr Trozzi:

Christof Plothe DO:

New RSV Products of concern:

Please subscribe to support our mission. We operate on a tight budget and would not be able to continue without our audience´s support. Please also take advantage of our extensive free library of information that can save you and your family’s lives. If you would like to make a donation towards our cause, please click here.