About This Video

Over the last four years we have experienced a complete failure of old order institutions. Institutions intended to defend the law, have become violators of the law. Governments intended to defend human rights, are infiltrated with enemies of the people, and are now organized violators of human rights, that seem determined to eliminate basic human rights all together. Medical regulators intended to assess and test pharmaceutical products, ensuring the safety of the populace; are now co-conspirators in the greatest medical crimes with the highest death and injury rates in history. Medical licensing bodies who regulate the licenses of nurses and doctors were intended to ensure that standards of medical ethics and science were maintained; but now they perform an inverted mission: coercing medical professionals to violate ethical and scientific norms under threat of losing their careers if they do not comply with harmful agendas such as the covid-19 coerced genetic experiments which are still being misrepresented as “safe and effective vaccines”.

Under the covid psyop and agenda, the number of doctors and nurses who have fully maintained our oaths and duties is a sadly tiny percentage. The number is so small, that we know them by name within the truth and freedom movement.

Canada has almost one hundred thousand licensed practicing medical doctors, yet the number who refused to participate in the covid-crimes-against-humanity or to remain silent while people were harmed is counted in the dozens.

What is it about Dr Phillips, Dr Hodkinson, Dr Malthouse, Dr Hoffe, Dr Shoemaker, Dr Christian, Dr Killian, Dr O’Connor, Dr Luchkiw, Dr Nagasse, Dr Bruchet, Dr Milburn, Dr Matheson and others in this short list, that anchored them to doing the right thing, even when the system became so corrupt, and doing the right thing became so dangerous? This is the question being investigated by Michelle Leduc.

This interview is not so much about scientific and geopolitical analysis of the covid war; rather it is Michelle’s curiosity of the human element: why have I chosen to tell the truth and fight against the current crimes against humanity, regardless of the costs. I hope you find it interesting.

There are a few data glitches due to internet issues at the time of the interview, but they are mild.

Michelle Leduc Catlin’s website is called “Gather Your Wits”. Her mantra is “Keep your wits about you, when all others are losing theirs.” She explores spiritual principles, scientific evidence, and health freedom.

May I also recommend her interviews with Vera Sharav and James Topp.

On X: @truedup_podcast

Michelle Leduc

About Michelle Leduc Catlin

Michelle Leduc Catlin is a storyteller and citizen journalist with a preoccupation for empowering people to align with their values and principles and express their greatest selves — the subject of her new podcast, TRUED UP. She started her career in lifestyle television as a Field Producer/Director, creating over 1000 stories before becoming a reporter for Canadian Living Television and then host of a ballroom dance show for W Network. Michelle moved into stage and screen acting and began freelance writing for a variety of clients. Her acting career ended with chronic fatigue, after writing and performing her solo stage show, How to Become A Diva, after which she was unable to work for nearly a decade. She began a spiritual journey through journaling, eventually teaching others to write for their own personal growth. In early 2021, she turned her attention to researching and sharing Covid-19 science and mandates through her blog www.GatherYourWits.com. Attending the truckers’ convoy protest in Ottawa deepened her commitment to exposing the captured media and the truth about the covid crisis and its impact on people around the world. In 2023, she became the spokesperson for the National Citizens Inquiry in Canada, traveling across the country to hear and report on testimony from over 300 witness. Michelle is currently freelancing as a writer and speaker/moderator, and will be bringing her journaling courses back online in combination with self-sabotage coaching services later this year. As she says at the end of every podcast, “In the words of the Hope elders, we are the ones we’ve been waiting for.”

Contact: michelle@gatheryourwits.com