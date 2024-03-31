Congratulations to everyone across the truth and freedom movement! We have had another great week! In this episode, Ted and I share some personal insights for staying centered, motivated and effective; then celebrate a great collection of the latest “Wins of the Week”.

Dr Asseem Mahotra just announced this today. In a landmark international case the Finnish government is being sued for human rights violations by introducing a covid pass. Dr Asseem Mahotra has been given 2 hours to speak in the Helsinki district court on the safety & efficacy of the covid vaccines. He states: The collective global reckoning against corporate psychopathic tyranny continues. - More info

“A Mexican standoff with the United States turned into a Mexican smack-down this month with the release of Mexico’s formal rebuttal to US efforts to overturn limits Mexico has placed on the use of genetically modified corn and the weed killing chemical glyphosate. In a 189-page report filed with a panel of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, Mexico laid out in stark terms why it has ordered that GM corn not be used for tortillas and dough that people eat and why it has ordered its farmers to stop using glyphosate by 2024. Mexico has concluded that there is ‘clear scientific evidence of the of the harmful effects of direct consumption of GM corn grain. - More info

U.S. Senator Cory Booker, a member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, has reintroduced a package of bills geared towards reforming the country’s agriculture sector. One of these bills, the Farm System Reform Act, would mean the end of factory farming and more grass-fed meat. - TAKE ACTION: Tell Congress to Pass the Farm System Reform Act!

A British Columbia Supreme Court judge approved a $51 million class-action settlement between Facebook’s parent company Meta and 4.3 million users in four provinces. Justice Nitya Iyer formally approved the settlement amount earlier this month. As a result, Meta is offering compensation to eligible residents of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Newfoundland and Labrador for using their images without permission to advertise products in Facebook’s now-defunct sponsored stories feature. - More info

On March 24, X News posted that X “is proud to help defend Dr. Kulvinder Gill against the government-supported efforts to cancel her speech.”

The official statement reads: Dr. Gill is a practicing physician in Canada, specializing in immunology and pediatrics. Because she spoke out publicly on Twitter in opposition to the Canadian and Ontario governments COVID lockdown efforts and vaccination mandates, she was harassed by the legacy media, censored by prior Twitter management, and subjected to investigations and disciplinary proceedings by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario. The legal battles that ensued cost Dr. Gill her life savings, and she now owes $300,000 in a court judgment due Monday. When Elon Musk learned earlier this week about her crowdfunding campaign to pay the judgment, he pledged to help. X will now fund the rest of Dr. Gill’s campaign so that she can pay her $300,000 judgment and her legal bills. Free speech is the bedrock of democracy and a critical defense against totalitarianism in all forms. We must do whatever we can to protect it, and at X we will always fight to protect your right to speak freely. - More info

An Ontario arbitrator has determined that two hospital workers who were fired for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine were terminated unjustly by Humber River Hospital in Toronto after their union challenged the hospital’s actions. Arbitrator Jasbir Parmar ruled that the hospital did not have sufficient grounds to fire the hospital workers. The Teamsters Union, which supported and represented the two employees in the case, noted that vaccination requires disclosing private medical information. It said employers in Canada are not allowed to treat an employee’s refusal to disclose medical information or to take a medical examination as culpable conduct to justify discipline or firing. Revealed during the proceedings is that Susan Rowe, vice-president of communications and people, said that while a booster requirement for staff was discussed, it was rejected because “benefits of the booster shot did not outweigh the risk of losing further staff to terminations.” British Columbia and Ontario are the last remaining provinces to continue to enforce vaccine mandates on health-care workers. - More info