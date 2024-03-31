Wins of the Week Ep14 with Ted Kuntz
Louisiana bans WHO, UN, and WEF mandates, Mexico bans glyphosate and GMO corn, Elon Musk helps Ontario fight medical tyranny, and more!
Congratulations to everyone across the truth and freedom movement! We have had another great week! In this episode, Ted and I share some personal insights for staying centered, motivated and effective; then celebrate a great collection of the latest “Wins of the Week”.
Wins of the Week – March 29, 2024
Legal
Dr Asseem Mahotra just announced this today. In a landmark international case the Finnish government is being sued for human rights violations by introducing a covid pass. Dr Asseem Mahotra has been given 2 hours to speak in the Helsinki district court on the safety & efficacy of the covid vaccines. He states: The collective global reckoning against corporate psychopathic tyranny continues. - More info
“A Mexican standoff with the United States turned into a Mexican smack-down this month with the release of Mexico’s formal rebuttal to US efforts to overturn limits Mexico has placed on the use of genetically modified corn and the weed killing chemical glyphosate. In a 189-page report filed with a panel of the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement, Mexico laid out in stark terms why it has ordered that GM corn not be used for tortillas and dough that people eat and why it has ordered its farmers to stop using glyphosate by 2024. Mexico has concluded that there is ‘clear scientific evidence of the of the harmful effects of direct consumption of GM corn grain. - More info
U.S. Senator Cory Booker, a member of the Senate Committee on Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry, has reintroduced a package of bills geared towards reforming the country’s agriculture sector. One of these bills, the Farm System Reform Act, would mean the end of factory farming and more grass-fed meat. - TAKE ACTION: Tell Congress to Pass the Farm System Reform Act!
A British Columbia Supreme Court judge approved a $51 million class-action settlement between Facebook’s parent company Meta and 4.3 million users in four provinces. Justice Nitya Iyer formally approved the settlement amount earlier this month. As a result, Meta is offering compensation to eligible residents of British Columbia, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, and Newfoundland and Labrador for using their images without permission to advertise products in Facebook’s now-defunct sponsored stories feature. - More info
On March 24, X News posted that X “is proud to help defend Dr. Kulvinder Gill against the government-supported efforts to cancel her speech.”
The official statement reads:
Dr. Gill is a practicing physician in Canada, specializing in immunology and pediatrics. Because she spoke out publicly on Twitter in opposition to the Canadian and Ontario governments COVID lockdown efforts and vaccination mandates, she was harassed by the legacy media, censored by prior Twitter management, and subjected to investigations and disciplinary proceedings by the College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario. The legal battles that ensued cost Dr. Gill her life savings, and she now owes $300,000 in a court judgment due Monday.
When Elon Musk learned earlier this week about her crowdfunding campaign to pay the judgment, he pledged to help. X will now fund the rest of Dr. Gill’s campaign so that she can pay her $300,000 judgment and her legal bills. Free speech is the bedrock of democracy and a critical defense against totalitarianism in all forms. We must do whatever we can to protect it, and at X we will always fight to protect your right to speak freely. - More info
An Ontario arbitrator has determined that two hospital workers who were fired for refusing to take the COVID-19 vaccine were terminated unjustly by Humber River Hospital in Toronto after their union challenged the hospital’s actions. Arbitrator Jasbir Parmar ruled that the hospital did not have sufficient grounds to fire the hospital workers. The Teamsters Union, which supported and represented the two employees in the case, noted that vaccination requires disclosing private medical information. It said employers in Canada are not allowed to treat an employee’s refusal to disclose medical information or to take a medical examination as culpable conduct to justify discipline or firing. Revealed during the proceedings is that Susan Rowe, vice-president of communications and people, said that while a booster requirement for staff was discussed, it was rejected because “benefits of the booster shot did not outweigh the risk of losing further staff to terminations.” British Columbia and Ontario are the last remaining provinces to continue to enforce vaccine mandates on health-care workers. - More info
Julian Assange has been handed a reprieve in his fight against extradition to the US after two judges ruled the WikiLeaks founder could take his case to an appeal hearing – but only if the Biden administration is unable to provide the court with suitable assurances. - More info
Political
The Senate In The State of Louisiana Just Voted To Ban All Rules And Mandates From The WHO, WEF And The UN From Being Enforced. The text in the bill that was just passed in Louisiana states:
The World Health Organization, United Nations and the World Economic Forum shall have no jurisdiction or power within the state of Louisiana. No rule, regulation, fee, tax, policy or mandate of any kind of the World Health Organization, United Nations and the World Economic Forum shall be enforced or implemented by the state of Lousiana or any agency, department, board, commission, political subdivision, governmental entity of the state, parish, municipality, or any other political entity. - More info
The Canadian Institutes of Health Research is getting grilled on its involvement in a controversial study by David Fisman that the Trudeau government used to justify their COVID restrictions, including the vaccine passport. An order paper filed by a Conservative MP is asking for details on the study conducted by David Fisman and allegations that the study was fraudulent. The CIHR has 45 calendar days to provide a response. Fisman’s fraud is the topic of Regina Watteel’s book – Fisman’s Fraud – The Rise of Canadian Hate Science. The Liberals used this fraudulent study to justify their vaccine passports that kept many COVID unvaccinated individuals barred from work, travel, and restaurants. - More info
French Senators want to ban gender transition treatments for individuals under 18 years, after a report described sex reassignment in minors as potentially “one of the greatest ethical scandals in the history of medicine”. The report documents various practices by health professionals, which it claims are indoctrinated by a “trans-affirmative” ideology under the sway of experienced trans-activist associations. The report accuses such associations of encouraging gender transition in minors via intense propaganda campaigns on social media. - More info
Dennis Kucinich has filed with the Board of Elections to officially become an Independent candidate for Congress. Kucinich stated in his announcement:
My allegiance is to America, her people and the US Constitution, not a political party. When Members of Congress are sworn into office they take an oath to defend the Constitution. I have taken that oath many times and have taken it seriously. That is why I will work in Congress to stop agreements which sacrifice our national sovereignty and undermine our constitutional form of government. - More info
Pierre Poilievre responded to a question during a March 22 Toronto press conference about immigrants escaping socialist and communist countries like China, searching for freedom in Canada but facing censorship here. “My common-sense plan is to support freedom. I’m going to repeal censorship. - More info
The United Nations Security Council demanded an immediate cease-fire in the Israel–Gaza conflict and the immediate release of all hostages on March 25. The White House has been averse to a cease-fire in the nearly six-month-old war in the Gaza Strip. But amid growing global and domestic pressure, the United States on March 25 abstained from the vote to allow the Security Council to demand an immediate cease-fire. - More info
A new survey has found that more than half of Canadians say Saskatchewan is doing the “right thing” by refusing to collect the carbon tax on home heating. Fifty-four percent of those polled say they support the actions of Premier Scott Moe and his Saskatchewan Party, as do a majority of Canadians in every province except Quebec on board. Nearly three-quarters of Albertans are behind the move. 61% support in the Atlantic provinces. 59% in British Columbia. 56% of Manitobans and 53% of Ontarians supported the move. An increase in the carbon tax is scheduled to start on April 1st. - More info
A new bill in Tennessee prohibiting the federal government from engaging in geoengineering experimentation involving the release of chemicals into the sky, known as “chemtrails,” passed the State Senate 25-6. Similar legislation has been introduced in at least six other states that include Kentucky, Rhode Island, New Hampshire, Illinois, South Dakota and Connecticut. - More info
The Australian Senate voted to establish a parliamentary inquiry into the nation’s excess deaths today, giving the green light to what is possibly the first inquiry of this nature in the world. - More info
After a request by a supporter of the National Citizens Inquiry, a radio station in Yorkton, Saskatchewan, Rock 98.5, is running NCI testimonies on the air. - More info
