Welcome to the latest edition of positive updates that will inspire and uplift you, showcasing the recent progress made in our pursuit of truth and freedom.

Further to the recent decision of arbitrator Nicholas Glass in the Purolator Canada case, Glass's ruling contradicted the statement made by Bonnie Henry in her order of September 12, 2022. Henry claimed that an unvaccinated person is more likely to become infected and transmit SARS-CoV-2 compared to a vaccinated person. However, Glass disagreed, stating that this statement was an exception and not supported by the majority of evidence presented. Read more about this case and the legal foundation of BC's ongoing vaccine mandates here.

Tens of thousands of demonstrators in Germany have mobilized in various locations, obstructing roads and highways as part of extensive protests by farmers. The demonstrations are a direct response to the government's proposal to reduce financial support for farmers. The protests commenced on January 8, and on that day alone, approximately 19,000 tractors participated in Bavaria, while Baden witnessed the arrival of 25,000 vehicles. Read More here.

The latest report released by the UK government provides evidence that the Covid-19 vaccine has fatal consequences. According to the data, the mortality rates per 100,000 were consistently lower among those who had not received the vaccine in 2022. Shockingly, the report highlights that individuals who had received three or more doses of the vaccine accounted for a staggering 92% of all Covid-related deaths. Read more here.

Another city in Argentina has made the decision that they will not allow the installation of 5G antennas unless they receive accurate information proving that the radiation will not adversely affect the health of the community. Read more here.

George Washington University has agreed to pay a settlement of $5.4 million to former students who claim that the university violated their contract by transitioning to online-only classes during the COVID-19 pandemic. Several other private universities, such as Columbia and Johns Hopkins, have also resolved similar lawsuits by reaching multi million-dollar settlements. This settlement marks another instance of universities resolving legal disputes related to the shift to online teaching during the pandemic. Read more here.

Tucker Carlson criticized the mainstream media for concealing significant financial and political crimes. According to him, the media not only distorts the true extent of racial animosity but also distracts the public from unjust wars and financial crimes. Read more here.

A firefighter who refused to be injected with the COVID genetic “vaccine” in Fredericton is taking legal action against the city. The firefighter, named Gregory Billings, claims that the city provided him with incorrect information regarding his pension benefits if he chose to resign due to the vaccine mandates. In December 2021, after serving for 21 years, Billings decided to step down from his position as captain of the fire prevention division because he was unwilling to receive the experimental COVID shot. He is seeking $280,000 in compensation and damages. Read more here.

Mainstream media is finally addressing the issue of vaccine injuries and the inadequate vaccine injury compensation program. In a report on Jan 5, 2024, CTV highlighted the devastating impact of these injuries, stating that they have caused life-altering consequences. The report also highlighted the frustrations of two individuals from British Columbia who have been approved for federal vaccine injury compensation but are still awaiting payment of tens of thousands of dollars each. The program's case managers are resigning, leaving those awaiting compensation without the promised assistance. Read more here.

The arrest of journalist David Menzies has prompted the Conservative Party of Canada to call for a parliamentary investigation. The party is urging a meeting of the standing committee to address the shocking incident involving the Rebel News reporter. Read more here.

Canada's Information Commissioner has initiated legal action in federal court to compel the Department of National Defence (DND) to furnish documents pertaining to its COVID-19 measures, as requested in an access to information application. She asserts that the Minister's continuous disregard for implementing the Commissioner's legally binding Order, issued under the Act, is in violation of the law. Furthermore, she contends that the Department of National Defense's unresponsiveness constitutes an "abuse of process," eroding the integrity of the access to information framework. Read more here.

BC's Interior Health Region has discontinued the utilization of rapid antigen tests for COVID-19. According to a leaked internal memo dated January 8, the use of these tests "must cease immediately" at all Interior Health affiliated locations and any existing tests should be discarded. The memo highlights that the rapid antigen tests are deemed "unreliable for diagnosing COVID-19." Read more here.

A recent report from the federal government reveals that the majority of Canadians are opposed to the Trudeau government interfering with internet access. As per a Privy Council report disclosed by Blacklock's Reporter on January 3, most Canadians are of the opinion that the federal government should refrain from enacting laws that would censor online content. The report states that even individuals who expressed worries about potentially harmful content believe that it is the responsibility of individuals, not the government, to decide what Canadians can or cannot view. Read more here.

A Freedom of Information inquiry was submitted to school districts throughout BC on September 20, 2023, inquiring about the number of student absences. The obtained data unveiled a total of 96,800 absences recorded on that particular day. September 20, 2023 coincided with the MillionMarch4Children event, a nationwide gathering advocating for parental rights to safeguard their children against unwarranted sexualization by school staff. Read more here.

The petition in the House of Commons, which called for a vote of no confidence in the Trudeau government, concluded on December 24th with an impressive count of 387,487 signatures! Read more here.

Georgia Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Green is organizing another hearing to address the issue of COVID-19 vaccine injuries. This time, the House will have the opportunity to hear from medical experts who have firsthand experience in managing patients, as well as extensive publications and presentations on the topic. These specialists are widely recognized as leaders in the field of pandemic response. The testimony is scheduled to commence on January 12, 2024, according to a report on Dr. Peter McCullough's substack. Read more here.

Dr. Fauci's testimony at the Select Subcommittee on Coronavirus revealed that Dr. Fauci approved both domestic and international research grants without thoroughly examining the proposals. He also acknowledged that he had no knowledge of whether NIAID conducted any form of supervision on the laboratories they financially support. During testimony, Fauci also admitted that the “6 feet apart” social distancing recommendation that was promoted by federal health officials was likely not based on any data. "It just sort of appeared." Read more here.

A recent discovery by a researcher has brought to light the existence of the "Weather Modification Act" in British Columbia. This legislation mandates that individuals must obtain permits in order to engage in any weather modification activities. This finding unequivocally establishes that weather modification is a legitimate field of study and practice, debunking any claims that it is merely a conspiracy theory. Read more here.

Lawyers representing Children's Health Defence asked the U.S. Court of Appeals in New Orleans to overturn a previous court's decision to dismiss CHD's legal action against the Emergency Use Authorization (EUA) of COVID-19 vaccines for kids and infants by the FDA. They asserted, “This case goes far beyond the question of COVID or even COVID vaccines,”. “This is a precedent-setting case where the FDA can claim Emergency Use Authorization and escape all judicial review.” Read more here.