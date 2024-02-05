It has been a challenging week at Trozzi HQ. The revocation of my medical license by the unyielding College of Physicians and Surgeons of Ontario raises concerns about Canadians' access to ethical and scientifically sound physicians. This worry is underscored by the escalating health crisis due to the Covid-19 mRNA injections, rolled out roughly two years ago. The CPSO's lack of scientific and ethical integrity in their case against me is evident, prompting my team and I to appeal this decision of their internal rigged court into the provincial courts. Your support in our legal battle against the CPSO is crucial to restoring human rights and the rule of law in Ontario. To aid my research and public teaching efforts, consider subscribing to my substack or making a one-time donation.

This Week´s News

It's been an eventful week! In addition to my collaboration with outstanding organisations like The World Council for Health and The Wellness Company, my team has been diligently enhancing our digital infrastructure and keeping viewers informed about the latest developments. If you missed anything, you can quickly catch up with links to further investigate the latest resources.

Unstoppable Truth | Dr Trozzi with Jamie Sale

Monday 30th January,2024

It was a delightful experience conversing with Jamie Sale, a Canadian truth seeker, freedom fighter, and Olympic Gold Medalist. We exchanged personal insights and stories from the past four years, delving into the front lines of professional sports, journalism, medicine, and activism. Go to post

End of January Community Update

Tuesday 31st January, 2024

In this update, I explored spike protein detoxification, leveraging the metabolic vulnerability of cancers, reintroduced my extensive library of 1000 indexed articles on Covid-19 injection injuries that lawyers will find valuable, and extended a warm welcome to nurses and doctors seeking to make informed and ethical decisions. Go to post

Interview with Jason Lavigne

Saturday 3rd February, 2024

I've become a fervent admirer of Jason Lavigne and The Lavigne Show. In our recent dynamic and candid discussion, we covered crucial ground swiftly, delving into the disturbing narrative of the CPSO's violation of myself and other principled doctors who upheld their oaths by refusing to partake in Big Pharma's COVID crimes against humanity. Go to post

Wins of the Week EP6 With Ted Kuntz

Sunday 4th February, 2024

Always a pleasure to present this week's victories with Ted Kuntz. In this latest edition of positive updates, prepare to be inspired and uplifted. Ted and I highlight the recent strides made in our collective pursuit of truth and freedom by noble individuals in Canada and around the world. Go to post

Today´s World Council for Health Event

Today! 5th February, 2024

The Better Way Today livestream, hosted by Emma Sron, Christof Plothe DO, and Zoe Strickland, will be at 1 pm Toronto time. Special guests Dr. Clinton Ohlers, Dr. Kelly Sutton, and Chris Patton will join to explore safe blood transfusions in response to spike protein poisoning and discuss how both patients and physicians can reclaim control in the realm of medicine. Watch live here

Concluding this week´s update

This concludes today's updates. Anticipate additional impactful resources for truth and justice, the next upcoming episode of Wins of the Week with Ted Kuntz, and engaging interviews with leading experts. On a tantalizing note, my son Rain Trozzi and I have been diligently crafting a substantial resource that lawyers will appreciate, although the release date is yet to be determined. Subscribe to stay informed! Wishing you success in your endeavors this week!

Blessings,

-Dr Mark Trozzi, MD

